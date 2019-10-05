Rob Liefeld Becomes the Snyder Cut Movement’s Biggest Fan at NYCC

At New York Comic Con, where Deadpool creator Rob Liefeld is debuting his latest iteration of Brigade — complete with pop culture references to the Sony/Spider-Man debacle and the “Snyder Cut” controversy — the artist found himself standing up for the “Release the Snyder Cut” movement with a t-shirt and sign at his booth. Liefeld, who has been a (mostly less obvious) supporter of the fan movement for a while now, has been more active and vocal recently, and has found in-kind support from Snyder fans who are happy to see that someone with a platform and some Hollywood muscle is on board, rather than mocking their cause as is often the case with celebs and the entertainment media.

In-story, Brigade #1 includes references to the Zack Snyder cut of Justice League (Bloodwulf is for it), the Sony/Marvel kerfuffle (he’s against it), and the Game of Thrones finale (he wasn’t crazy about the execution). You can check the pages out here, and Liefeld’s latest tweet below.

After Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Justice League Part One and Part Two were announced at the same time, with Snyder supposedly filming them back to back. That did not last long, though. Snyder eventually, famously, either left Justice League or was forced out shortly after the death of his daughter. But even before that, a set visit during production on the film included quotes that indicated that Part Two was not guaranteed to happen, and might not happen with Snyder even if it did. Conventional wisdom says that before he exited the movie, the plan was to build a trilogy of films, but even at its most bullish, Warner Bros. only announced the two before things started to change. As for Eisenberg, he was built up in Batman v Superman, but appeared only for a few moments in a post-credits scene in Justice League.

Earlier today, Snyder revealed that Harry Lennix, who played General Calvin Swanwick in Man of Steel, was intended to be revealed as the shape-shifting Martian Manhunter in Justice League.

When Justice League was released in 2017, with Snyder as the sole credited director of the movie but everyone knowing that Joss Whedon had overseen significant reshoots and dramatically cut the film back from its original runtime to meet studio demands, the film was relatively well received — as long as the bar you are using for that statement is the one set by other DC movies, which up to that point had been largely hated by critics and divisive among fans.

Its poor box office performance cemented what many fans already expected: Snyder was done with DC films for the foreseeable future, and Justice League Part Two was shelved indefinitely. It seems that the best, if not only, chance to see new, Snyder-directed DC content for the foreseeable future would be if Warners releases a the Snyder cut of Justice League — regardless of how long a shot that might be.