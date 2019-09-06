Robert Pattinson Spoke With Christopher Nolan About New Batman Movie

The new Batman movie is set to be a major event for Warner Bros. Pictures as they are tapping their War of the Planet of the Apes filmmaker to invigorate their prized franchise from DC Comics. And with director Matt Reeves being joined by actor Robert Pattinson, they’ve certainly stirred up a lot of buzz for the upcoming movie. But they’re still existing in the shadow of Christopher Nolan, the director who famously created the fan-favorite The Dark Knight Trilogy that is still the standard among many comic book fans.

Even Pattinson himself has admitted that he’s gone to Nolan for advice; the actor is starring in the upcoming film Tenet and revealed that he actually learned about his casting as The Batman during his first day on Nolan’s set.

“It’s so bizarre,” Pattinson said to Variety. “I was like, ‘What a coincidence this is happening. It’s absolutely crazy.’”

Pattinson revealed that he actually sought advice from the former Batman director, especially when it came to the more technical aspect of restricted movement in the costume.

“I was talking about things to do with the Batsuit,” Pattinson said. “How to get more movements in it.”

While Pattinson prepares to don the iconic superhero outfit for an extended period, Reeves is currently working on how he’ll tackle the character through his own unique perspective, as he explained to the Hollywood Reporter.

“Right now, I’m involved in The Batman,” said Reeves. “What it will be called ultimately, I don’t know. Aquaman is going to be very different from the Todd Phillips Joker movie, and that’s going to be different from Shazam and Harley Quinn. Warners believes they don’t have to try to develop a giant slate that has to have all the plans for how it’s going to connect. What they need to try and do is make good movies with these characters.

“It’s very much a point of view-driven, noir Batman tale,” Reeves added. “It’s told very squarely on his shoulders, and I hope it’s going to be a story that will be thrilling but also emotional. It’s more Batman in his detective mode than we’ve seen in the films. The comics have a history of that. He’s supposed to be the world’s greatest detective, and that’s not necessarily been a part of what the movies have been. I’d love this to be one where when we go on that journey of tracking down the criminals and trying to solve a crime, it’s going to allow his character to have an arc so that he can go through a transformation.”

The Batman is scheduled to premiere in theaters on June 25, 2021.