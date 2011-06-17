Ryan Reynolds' Best Tweets From His Green Lantern Watch Party
Earlier today, to mark St. Patrick's Day and the many green festivities that go along with it, Ryan Reynolds took to social media to reveal that he would be doing something he'd never done before, watching 2011's Green Lantern in its entirety. Luckily for all of us, Reynolds live-tweeted the whole thing including his many reactions to his co-stars, the elements of the film he had no idea made the final cut, and a little game called "spot the CGI." We've collected some of the best tweets from Reynolds from his unofficial watch party below, luckily Ryan had a cup of his trademark Aviation Gin nearby too.
"When we shot Green Lantern, nobody auditioning for the role of Green Lantern was given the opportunity to read the script, because the script didn’t exist,” Reynolds once said about the making of the film. ”I’m not complaining about it — it was an opportunity of a lifetime, and if I were to go back and retrace my steps, I would probably do everything the exact same way. But script, that’s what’s different on this one."
Ahead of his watch party Reynolds also included a recipe for a Green Lantern themed cocktail called "Lantern's Light." Here's the recipe if you're interested in sampling this pretty green drink yourself, for St. Patrick's Day (or beyond):
- 1.5 oz Gin
- 1 oz Apple Pucker
- 1/2 oz Lemon Juice
- Top w/Ginger Ale
- MUST BE 21 OR OLDER TO CONSUME ALCOHOL
First time ever
Starting GL now. First time ever. Too early to ask for a #SnyderCut of this fucker?— Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) March 17, 2021
OA, get it?
I enjoyed The OA on @Netflix btw— Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) March 17, 2021
"This is genuinely exciting for me"
This protagonist seems reckless but likable— Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) March 17, 2021
Cheers to Taika
I swear I’m drinking to Grammy winner and international ambassador of joy, @TaikaWaititi. Not to numb any pain I might be in.— Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) March 17, 2021
Hey Blake Lively is in this movie!!
This was not bad foreshadowing for my life as a dad pic.twitter.com/sj5jzWrWUt— Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) March 17, 2021
invisible space energy
Do you have any idea how weird it is to act while being attacked by invisible space energy?— Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) March 17, 2021
Stunning
Honestly, this cast is incredible.— Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) March 17, 2021
Oath
Oath still works. I stand by my oath performance.— Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) March 17, 2021
Welcome to OA
Beware my power. pic.twitter.com/MNMXNDq1Ej— Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) March 17, 2021
HE COULD WEAR IT RIGHT NOW
Still have the ring pic.twitter.com/eDezX6iTQc— Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) March 17, 2021
spot the CGI
See if you can spot the CGI! pic.twitter.com/aXUXA8kR2i— Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) March 17, 2021
Parrallax is a Beanie Baby
Parrallax thought he was so bad. He had no clue 2020 would make him look like a fucking Beanie Baby. Go back to space, asshole.— Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) March 17, 2021
Peter Sarsgaard’s head
They spent 6 hrs each day turning Peter Sarsgaard’s head into an over-inflated beach ball. But the GL suit is a onesie made from old Frogger pixels.— Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) March 17, 2021
Sad
Wow. Hector just threw his father into a gigantic tornado of fire. That’s exactly how my dad died.— Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) March 17, 2021
Who elevates the movie the most?
There’s a lot of heavy hitters in the movie. Not always used in the right way... but still... heavy hitters.— Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) March 17, 2021
So maybe not that bad after all?
Maybe it’s the Aviation Gin talking, but #GreenLantern was nothing to fear! Hundreds of incredible crew and cast members did amazing work — and while it’s not perfect, it ain’t a tragedy. Next time I won’t wait a decade to watch.— Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) March 17, 2021