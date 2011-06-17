Ryan Reynolds' Best Tweets From His Green Lantern Watch Party

Earlier today, to mark St. Patrick's Day and the many green festivities that go along with it, Ryan Reynolds took to social media to reveal that he would be doing something he'd never done before, watching 2011's Green Lantern in its entirety. Luckily for all of us, Reynolds live-tweeted the whole thing including his many reactions to his co-stars, the elements of the film he had no idea made the final cut, and a little game called "spot the CGI." We've collected some of the best tweets from Reynolds from his unofficial watch party below, luckily Ryan had a cup of his trademark Aviation Gin nearby too.

"When we shot Green Lantern, nobody auditioning for the role of Green Lantern was given the opportunity to read the script, because the script didn’t exist,” Reynolds once said about the making of the film. ”I’m not complaining about it — it was an opportunity of a lifetime, and if I were to go back and retrace my steps, I would probably do everything the exact same way. But script, that’s what’s different on this one."

Ahead of his watch party Reynolds also included a recipe for a Green Lantern themed cocktail called "Lantern's Light." Here's the recipe if you're interested in sampling this pretty green drink yourself, for St. Patrick's Day (or beyond):