Scooby-Doo Writer James Gunn Recognizes the Good Taste of The Batman Star Robert Pattinson

With The Batman arriving in theaters this past weekend, general audiences are getting reacquainted with the one-of-a-kind personality of its star, Robert Pattinson. The actor’s eclectic tastes have become apparent throughout the interviews for the DC project, which have included Pattinson referencing some completely unrelated films. That includes the 2002 live-action adaptation of Scooby-Doo, which Pattinson called a “great movie” while addressing a theory that it was film that his version of Bruce Wayne saw with his parents before they were brutally murdered. This caught the attention of the film’s writer, James Gunn, who joked that Pattinson’s “good taste is one of the many reasons why” The Batman has been successful.

https://twitter.com/JamesGunn/status/1501209716080484358?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Prior to the release of both The Batman and Gunn’s DC film The Suicide Squad, he took to social media to share his early anticipation for Matt Reeves’ version of Gotham City.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Matt Reeves is one of a handful of directors whose artistry can be seen in every film he’s directed, no matter how big,” Gunn tweeted in February of 2021. “His personal voice, and his humanity, have never been drowned out by commercial or corporate pressures.”

Over the years, Gunn has been outspoken about his work on the Scooby franchise, which almost led to him writing and directing the third live-action film. This included the revelation that Gunn originally planned for the film to be PG-13, but it was ultimately cut down to PG to please concerned parents.

“The movie was originally meant to be PG-13 and was cut down to PG after like 3 parents were outraged at a test screening in Sacramento. The studio decided to go a more family friendly route,” Gunn said during a previous string of social media posts. “Language and jokes and sexual situations were removed, including a kiss between Daphne and Velma. Cleavage was CGI’d over. But, thankfully, the farting remained. I thought at the time the rating change was a mistake,” he continued. “I felt like a lot of teens came out for the first film and didn’t get what they wanted (and didn’t come back for the sequel). But today I don’t know. So many young kids loved those movies, which is pretty cool.”