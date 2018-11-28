‘Shazam!’ Director Responds to Question About Aquaman Easter Egg

Everything we’ve seen of the upcoming Shazam! movie has shown that David F. Sandberg’s take on the superhero will be full of references and Easter Eggs to other heroes in the DCEU such as Batman and Superman. But, when it comes to what one fan things might be an Aquaman Easter Egg, Sandberg has a very specific response.

Over on Twitter, a fan noticed something in the subway scene with Billy Batson (Asher Angel,) specifically an advertisement for an aquarium that looks an awful lot like the scene from Aquaman in which a young Arthur Curry is standing in front of a massive fish tank.

The fan then asked, well, demanded, an answer as to whether that happens to be an Aquaman Easter Egg and Sandberg was very clear.

YOU WILL NEVER GET AN ANSWER — David F. Sandberg (@ponysmasher) November 25, 2018

Sandberg may not be answering the question — though, to be fair, he does like to joke around on Twitter and has shared a lot of humorous tidbits about the making of Shazam! so who knows — but it wouldn’t be too much of a stretch for the advertisement to be an Aquaman reference. As we’ve seen in the trailer for Shazam!, Freddy Freeman (Jack Dylan Grazer) wears an Aquaman shirt at some point so we know there’s at least one nod already.

Of course, with the film undergoing some reshoots earlier this month fans were concerned that those reshoots might involve removing some of those DC references and Easter Eggs, something Sandberg was quick to dismiss.

“All normal stuff,” he wrote in a reply to a concerned fan on Twitter. “No changing the tone, removing DC references or whatever else theories are out there.”

Sandberg doubling down on the fact that Shazam! is an integral part of Warner Brothers’ DC Extended Universe backs up comments the film’s star Zachary Levi made earlier this Fall.

“Our movie takes place very squarely in the DC Universe. In fact, I would argue that we’re kind of the most self-aware of it because the movies that we all watch — I mean, Aquaman and Wonder Woman, Batman, Superman — they’re all basically documentaries in their world,” Levi said to Entertainment Tonight. “These things, these are all real events that have happened. Batman and Superman fighting, Superman saving all of Metropolis, whilst simultaneously destroying the entire city — that all really happened.”

Shazam! will open in theaters on April 5, 2019.

Other upcoming DC Extended Universe movies include Aquaman on December 21st, Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of one Harley Quinn) on February 7, 2020, and Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5, 2020.