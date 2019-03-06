‘Shazam!’ Does “Caped Crusader Stuff” in New TV Spot

Fans who have been paying attention in the run-up to next month’s Shazam! have already heard the line about how Billy Batson doesn’t know anything about “this Caped Crusader stuff.”

The obvious Batman reference aside, that line provides a jumping-off point for a new 30-second TV spot that shows off Shazam’s super powers…and how he uses them all wrong.

While there are some significant pieces of this that came from the most recent trailer — including Freddie Freeman telling Billy that he did “the opposite” of what a superhero is supposed to do — there are some new moments, too, including an extended version of that falling-bus scene that was part of the earliest footage screened from the film.

The New Line Cinema adaptation of the DC Comics superhero stars Asher Angel as Billy Batson and Zachary Levi as Batson’s mystically-powered superhero alter ego, the titular Shazam. The film also stars Mark Strong, Jack Dylan Grazer, and Djimon Hounsou

Here’s the synopsis:

“We all have a superhero inside us, it just takes a bit of magic to bring it out. In Billy Batson’s (Asher Angel) case, by shouting out one word—SHAZAM!—this streetwise 14-year-old foster kid can turn into the adult Super Hero Shazam (Zachary Levi), courtesy of an ancient wizard (Djimon Hounsou). Still a kid at heart—inside a ripped, godlike body—Shazam revels in this adult version of himself by doing what any teen would do with superpowers: have fun with them! Can he fly? Does he have X-ray vision? Can he shoot lightning out of his hands? Can he skip his social studies test? Shazam sets out to test the limits of his abilities with the joyful recklessness of a child. But he’ll need to master these powers quickly in order to fight the deadly forces of evil controlled by Dr. Thaddeus Sivana (Mark Strong).”

Shazam! opens in theaters on April 5th.

Other upcoming DC Extended Universe movies include Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of one Harley Quinn) on February 7, 2020, and Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5, 2020.

