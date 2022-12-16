Shazam! Fury of the Gods Director Confirms Surprising Peacemaker Actor Cameo

Shazam! Fury of the Gods is hitting theatres later this year and it will feature the return of many fan-favorite characters from the first movie. DC fans have been wondering if there will be any surprise appearances from other DCEU stars, but it sounds like we'll just have to wait and see. However, there will be one unexpected connection to Peacemaker, the HBO Max series that starred John Cena's The Suicide Squad character. Rizwan Manji played Jamil in the series, and he will also have a role in the upcoming Shazam! sequel. However, director David F. Sandberg has revealed he's not necessarily playing Jamil.

"Yes that's Rizwan," Sandberg revealed when a fan asked about the possible DCEU connection. "Peter Safran recommended him for a part after working with him on Peacemaker. I said 'but that's the same universe'. He said 'he's barely in Peacemaker'. Little did I know Rizwan is even dancing in the credits! Could be same character 🤷‍♂️ Never named in Shazam 2," Sandberg explained. Peacemaker director James Gunn chimed in, saying, "I think of him as Jamil's more successful brother!" Manji replied to the comment with some cry-laughing emojis. You can check out the posts below:

Yes that's Rizwan. Peter Safran recommended him for a part after working with him on Peacemaker. I said "but that's the same universe". He said "he's barely in Peacemaker". Little did I know Rizwan is even dancing in the credits! Could be same character 🤷‍♂️ Never named in Shazam 2 https://t.co/50rh5l76xo — David F. Sandberg (@ponysmasher) July 29, 2022

😂😂😂 — Rizwan Manji (@Riz_Manji) July 30, 2022

Shazam! Fury of the Gods will see Zachary Levi returning to play the titular role. All of the young actors will be returning for the film with the exception of Michelle Borth, the former adult Mary, who is being replaced by Grace Fulton in the sequel. The returning actors will include Asher Angel (Billy Batson), Jack Dylan Grazer (Freddy), Ian Chen (Eugene), Jovan Armand (Pedro), Faithe Herman (Darla), and Fulton (Mary). The returning adult-sized Shazamily will include actors Adam Brody, D.J. Cotrona, Ross Butler, and Meagan Good. Djimon Hounsou is also back as the Wizard. New additions to the cast include Helen Mirren as the villain Hespera, a daughter of Atlas, as well as Lucy Liu as Hespera's sister, Kalypso. West Side Story's Rachel Zegler will also appear in the film.

As for Peacemaker, the show has been renewed for a second season, but it might be a little while before the next season goes into production. In addition to Cena, Peacemaker featured some other familiar faces from The Suicide Squad, including Jennifer Holland's Emilia Harcourt as well as Steve Agee's John Economos and Viola Davis's Amanda Waller. The series also starred Danielle Brooks as Leota Adebayo, Robert Patrick as Auggie Smith, Freddie Stroma as Vigilante, Christopher Heyerdahl as Captain Locke, Chukwudi Iwuji as Clemson Murn, Lochlyn Munro as Larry Fitzgibbon, and Annie Chang as Sophie Song.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods is now scheduled to hit theaters on December 16th.