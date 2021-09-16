Shazam! Fury of the Gods Director Says Movie Will Feature DC Intro After He Forgot To Include It in the First Shazam

Shazam! Fury of the Gods recently wrapped filming, and it will see the return of Zachary Levi in the titular role as well as director David F. Sandberg. During the sequel’s production, Sandberg shared a lot of updates about the filmmaking process and even gave fans a glimpse of the entire “Shazamily” in their updated costumes. Despite being done with the production, Sandberg is still providing some updates on social media. His latest post is a hilarious reaction to the fact that he forgot to put the DC intro in the first Shazam! movie.

“People freaked out when I forgot to put this intro in the first Shazam. Well it’s currently in the sequel. Let’s see if it stays. I mean who knows, by 2023 they could have a new logo or something,” Sandberg wrote. You can check out the post below:

Back in April of 2020, Sandberg took to Twitter to explain the absence of the DC intro in Shazam! “I’ve seen various theories about why we didn’t have the typical DC logo with characters. Truth is I forgot. A lot to think about when making a movie. Some people don’t believe that. ‘The studio would have said something!’. Well. They didn’t,” Sandberg wrote.

In addition to Levi, Shazam! Fury of the Gods will see the return of the entire “Shazamily” with the exception of Michelle Borth, the former adult Mary, who is being replaced by Grace Fulton in the sequel. The returning young characters will include Billy Batson (Asher Angel), Freddy (Jack Dylan Grazer), Eugene (Ian Chen), Pedro (Jovan Armand), Darla (Faithe Herman), and Mary (Fulton). The returning adult-sized Shazamily will include actors Adam Brody, D.J. Cotrona, Ross Butler, and Meagan Good. Recently, a set photo revealed that Djimon Hounsou is also back as the Wizard. New additions to the cast include Helen Mirren as the villain Hespera, a daughter of Atlas, and Lucy Liu as Hespera’s sister, Kalypso. West Side Story star Rachel Zegler was also cast in an unknown key role.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods isn’t the only DC movie that recently wrapped filming. Black Adam starring The Rock is also coming soon, and many are hoping that it will one day lead to a showdown between Black Adam and Shazam. In fact, Levi said the following at Dragon Con: “I would love to punch The Rock in the face… it would be a dream.”

Shazam! Fury of the Gods is set to be released on June 2, 2023.