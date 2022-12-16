Shazam! Fury of the Gods Director Shares a Peek at the Score

Shazam! Fury of the Gods is set to be released in theatres later this year, and it will see the return of many fan-favorite actors as well as director David F. Sandberg. However, the sequel will be getting one major change. The first film was composed by Benjamin Wallfisch, but he has been replaced by Christophe Beck. Yesterday, Sandberg shared a video from the scoring stage that shows Beck in action.

"Spent Saturday afternoon on the scoring stage. I love this part of the process where I can just hang around and enjoy the music live," Sandberg wrote. West Side Story alum Rachel Zegler, who is appearing in Shazam! Fury of the Gods, commented on the post: "WEEEEEE." You can check out the video and give the music a listen below:

Beck has scored many films and television shows and even won an Emmy for his work on Buffy the Vampire Slayer. He's worked on big films such as Frozen, The Muppets, Edge of Tomorrow, and much more. He also has a vast history with the Marvel Cinematic Universe, composing music for Ant-Man, Ant-Man and the Wasp, WandaVision, and Hawkeye. Last year, he was nominated for an Emmy once again for his work on WandaVision.

In addition to Zegler, Shazam! Fury of the Gods will see Zachary Levi returning to play the titular role. Most of the first film's cast will also be returning with the exception of Michelle Borth, the former adult Mary, who is being replaced by Grace Fulton in the sequel. The returning actors will include Asher Angel (Billy Batson), Jack Dylan Grazer (Freddy), Ian Chen (Eugene), Jovan Armand (Pedro), Faithe Herman (Darla), and Fulton (Mary). The returning adult-sized Shazamily will include actors Adam Brody, D.J. Cotrona, Ross Butler, and Meagan Good. Djimon Hounsou is also back as the Wizard. New additions to the cast include Helen Mirren as the villain Hespera, a daughter of Atlas, as well as Lucy Liu as Hespera's sister, Kalypso.

Last year, Sandberg shared an official photo showcasing the entire Shazam! family in their updated costumes. Recently, Sandberg revealed that the sequel won't explain why the costumes have changed, and now that the movie is being released before The Flash, his original excuse will no longer fly.

"Shazam 2 never addresses why their suits are different now. If anyone would ask my plan was to say it's because Barry messed with the timeline but now we come out before Flash so I'll say the wizard did it. Pro filmmaking tip: Put a wizard in your movie to be CinemaSins proof," Sandberg joked.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods is now scheduled to hit theaters on December 16th.