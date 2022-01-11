Shazam! Fury of the Gods Director Has Hilarious Response to HBO Max Release Suggestion





Shazam! Fury of the Gods director David F. Sandberg had a pretty funny response to the idea of releasing the movie on HBO Max instead of theaters. One Twitter user broached the idea, and the filmmaker just posted the squinting Fry meme from Futurama in return. Now, it’s super humorous, but the idea of in theater vs. streaming has been talked about a ton on social media during the pandemic. Both HBO Max and Disney+ have made no secret of pushing some titles to streaming or simultaneous releases. But, WarnerMedia has signaled that they won’t be continuing that policy as 2022 gets further underway. However, the coronavirus pandemic might take some of those decisions out of their hands. Not every movie can be Dune or Spider-Man: No Way Home.

PopCulture managed to snag series star Zachary Levi last year. They talked about this next Shazam going bigger. Fans are in for a good time with all of this content being packed into Fury of the Gods. There are some surprises hiding out there, and when they come to light, they’ll have people talking. Check out what he had to say right here.

“You’ve seen all my powers basically in the first movie,” Levi said. “You’ll see all of that, and you’ll see it in spades. We have a lot of fun in the new one. We had more time, more budget. We got the whole cast coming back. Everyone’s more sunk into their character. It was a ball. It was great. I’m very excited for it.”

“The acting and emotional stuff, that’s more my wheelhouse, that’s stuff that I’ve been doing my whole life,” he continued. “And so being able to access that, plus having great scene partners, Anna [Paquin] was so great. Young Hayden [Zaller], who played Zach, was so great. Ser’Darius [Blain]. Oh gosh, everybody. We had such a stellar cast. And everybody jumped in. And it was crazy, because we were doing it in the middle of the pandemic, which was surreal in and of itself, and limiting, and makes it a little more difficult. But I think, all in all, we really did make a little magical movie that I’m so stoked is coming out on Christmas.”

