Shazam! Fury of the Gods Director and Star Joke About Potential Musical Number





Shazam! Fury of the Gods‘ director is joking about a potential musical number with one of the stars. Rachel Zegler was talking about how many of her projects featuring her singing. David F. Sandberg replied that it was basically every role except for the Shazam! sequel. Zegler then said that there needed to be a post credits scene with her and Zachary Levi. Now, a lot of fans would be into that. (Also note that the DC movie universe has done some great things with musical cues lately…) But, more realistically, people just want any details about the next movie in the franchise ahead of that new release date late this year. DC Comics recently moved things up to 2022 after some scheduling conflicts caused Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and The Flash to swim over to 2023. That leaves Shazam! Fury of the Gods to sit right there in the Holiday window instead of Jason Momoa’s hero. (Maybe they can get him to come along for the musical number? The more the merrier.)

Levi actually spoke to PopCulture about the series last year. In that conversation, he hyped the next Shazam! entry as bigger than anything in the first film. Fury of the Gods is poised to contain some serious surprises for fans of the DC Universe. People are going to be talking about this one for months.

You make an excellent point David. I guess it’s time to add a post credit musical number for me and Zac. — rachel zegler (she/her/hers) (@rachelzegler) April 2, 2022

“You’ve seen all my powers basically in the first movie,” Levi explained. “You’ll see all of that, and you’ll see it in spades. We have a lot of fun in the new one. We had more time, more budget. We got the whole cast coming back. Everyone’s more sunk into their character. It was a ball. It was great. I’m very excited for it.”

“The acting and emotional stuff, that’s more my wheelhouse, that’s stuff that I’ve been doing my whole life,” he added. “And so being able to access that, plus having great scene partners, Anna [Paquin] was so great. Young Hayden [Zaller], who played Zach, was so great. Ser’Darius [Blain]. Oh gosh, everybody. We had such a stellar cast. And everybody jumped in. And it was crazy, because we were doing it in the middle of the pandemic, which was surreal in and of itself, and limiting, and makes it a little more difficult. But I think, all in all, we really did make a little magical movie that I’m so stoked is coming out on Christmas.”

