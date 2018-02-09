‘Shazam!’ Director Shares Heartwarming Thank You Letter From Young Cast Member

Production on DC Films’ Shazam! recently kicked off, and it looks like one of the film’s cast members is celebrating in an adorable way.

David F. Sandberg, the film’s director, recently shared a photo from the film’s production on his Instagram story. The post is captioned “working with kids is nice”, and shows a thank you letter from an anonymous cast member written on graph paper.

“Thank you for picking me for the role of [redacted].” The note writes. “Thanks again. Warm regards, [redacted].”

It’s safe to say that fans are excited about the upcoming DC Comics-inspired film, especially after a new press release debuted new information. And for those who have been longing for an answer to “Big with superpowers“, Sandberg says the film will strike a balance between humorous and thematic.

“I think it’s very funny,” Sandberg wrote on Reddit late last month, “but the humor comes more from the situations rather than quippy one-liners (for people who read too much into things, that’s not intended as a dig at Marvel or anyone in particular. Quippy one-liners can be great) The important thing for me is to mix the funny with a threat that’s serious and to also have dramatic moments. All funny all the time takes the weight out of it.”

As production goes along, fans are sure to anticipate more colorful updates, including a first look at Zachary Levi in the Shazam! costume. And according to Sandberg, making a film under that level of expectations has already been a unique experience.

“It’s going to be interesting, just because of how hardcore the fans are. Like already, if I tweet a little something, suddenly there’s blog posts and arguments,” Sandberg confessed last August. “And no matter what you do, some people are just going to be disappointed. I get so many tweets about ‘You should do this!’ And then someone else is like ‘No, you should do this!’, which is the complete opposite of that. And it’s like, well okay, one of you guys is going to be disappointed.”

Shazam! is set to hit theaters on April 4th, 2019.