New ‘Shazam!’ Images Reveal Doctor Sivana Face Off

DC Comics and Warner Bros. are starting to open the floodgates on Shazam!, finally offering more information on what fans can expect when the young Billy Batson goes up against the villainous Dr. Sivana.

Now Warner Bros. has released a new photo of Shazam’s face off against the villain, as well as a photo of the hero undergoing “super hero training” from fellow foster child Freddie Freeman. Take a look below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Actor Mark Strong is known for his villainous roles in films such as Sherlock Holmes and Kick-Ass, and the actor was set up for a prominent role in the potential sequel to Green Lantern. But now he’s getting his first chance to play a super villain with powers when Shazam! hits theaters. The actor spoke about his role in the film during a conversation with Celebretainment right before production on Shazam! picked up.

“I’m playing an evil bastard called Doctor Sivana, they are always the best characters to play, the most fun,” said Strong. “I was Sinestro in Green Lantern, which I though was a rather good film, but it didn’t do what they wanted. So I feel like I’ve got unfinished business in the DC world. I played a pretty evil character in that, and he was meant to get even worse in the second one but that never happened, but I think I’m going to get the chance to do that in Shazam!, I hope so.”

On the opposite end of the spectrum, Strong’s Sivana will be going up against the titular Shazam, played by Zachary Levi and his younger counterpart played by Asher Angel. Because this superhero will be a teenager, it gives him a different perspective.

Levi went into detail about his character’s outlook, providing a stark contrast to Sivana’s crankier world view.

“I’ve always been drawn to characters with big hearts, or they’re drawn to me,” said Levi. “At some point, we all thought, ‘If I just believe hard enough, then I can fly or run across the water or read somebody’s thoughts.’ This is a kid getting to live out those dreams. It’s a tale as old as time but of all the superhero movies, it has yet to be told.”

Shazam! premieres in theaters on April 5th.