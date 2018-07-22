‘Shazam!’ Trailer Has a Second ‘Aquaman’ Easter Egg

The first trailer for Warner Brothers’ Shazam! was released yesterday thanks to San Diego Comic-Con. Not only did it provide us with a look at Asher Angel’s Billy Batson and Zachary Levi’s Shazam, but the trailer was also chalk full of Easter eggs pointing to other movies in DC Extended Universe.

From the Wonder Woman and Aquaman logos to newspapers talking about Superman and Batman, no Easter eggs were as obscure as one found on a set piece halfway through the trailer.

As Shazam and Freddy Freeman (Jack Dylan Grazer) are testing out Billy’s new-found powers, there’s a clip in which Shazam tries to test out his abilities to fly. As he runs up the ramp of a half-pipe, grafitti seen on the right side of the frame reads “Arion.”

If you skipped over the grafitti the first time around, you’re not the only one as Arion is a pretty deep cut from the DC Comics mythos. An immortal Atlanteon, Arion is a sorcerer who ruled over Atlantis before it sank into the sea. Created by Paul Kupperberg and Jan Duursema, Arion debuted in Warlord #55 in the early 1980s.

After an absence lasting over five years, Arionmade his grand reentrance into DC Comics in last year’s Blue Beetle run in a quick arc written by Keith Giffen.

The official synopsis for Shazam! is below.

“We all have a superhero inside us, it just takes a bit of magic to bring it out. In Billy Batson’s (Angel) case, by shouting out one word—SHAZAM!—this streetwise 14-year-old foster kid can turn into the adult Super Hero Shazam (Levi), courtesy of an ancient wizard. Still a kid at heart—inside a ripped, godlike body—Shazam revels in this adult version of himself by doing what any teen would do with superpowers: have fun with them! Can he fly? Does he have X-ray vision? Can he shoot lightning out of his hands? Can he skip his social studies test? Shazam sets out to test the limits of his abilities with the joyful recklessness of a child. But he’ll need to master these powers quickly in order to fight the deadly forces of evil controlled by Dr. Thaddeus Sivana (Strong).”

Shazam! will land in theaters on April 5, 2019.