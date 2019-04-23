‘Shazam!’ Star Zachary Levi To Host 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards

Shazam! earned rave reviews once it hit theaters, and now the movie’s star Zachary Levi will take his superhuman magic to MTV, as he hosts the 2019 MTV Movie and TV Awards. Levi willows previous hosts like Tiffany Haddish, Adam Devine, Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart, Amy Schumer, Conan O’Brien, Rebel Wilson, and more, and Levi seems like a perfect fit to continue that hosting tradition. Levi will host the famed awards show on Monday, June 17th, and as always you can expect some big references to not only Shazam but the many other popular movies that have hit theaters over the past year.

The MTV Movie and TV awards are often filled with fun parodies of popular movies, and this year there is no shortage of material to work with. Whether you’re a fan of superheroes, dramas, comedies, or everything in between, there will likely be a fun skit involving it, and we imagine Shazam will find its way into the proceedings.

Videos by ComicBook.com

It’s crazy to think that Levi almost didn’t try out for the part, mostly because he didn’t think he would get it. It’s hard to imagine someone else playing that role now though, and Producer Peter Safran revealed that Levi had actually already been offered the part previously but passed.

“It was a very easy casting decision once we saw his tape but it is worth noting that initially 2 months before that we had gone to him and he had passed,” Safran said. “And he just did because he didn’t believe that he would ever be cast for that role. So he just said, ‘I don’t want to run tape for it.’”

Eventually, he decided to send in a tape, and the rest is history.”He sent it in on a Friday,” Safran said. “he self-taped, he was back on the east coast, self taped on his phone. Sent it in and I think by Monday we had him in LA testing and on Tuesday got the role. Zach is this character. Zach is a 14-year-old boy trapped in a super hero’s body. And he would acknowledge that, I’m not saying anything he would not say about himself. He’s a kid and it was just so perfect when we saw what he did with the audition and he kinda bought that every single day to being Shazam.”

Joel Gallen of Tenth Planet Productions will serve as Executive Producer with MTV’s Amy Doyle, Wendy Plaut and Vanessa Whitewolf for the 2019 “MTV Movie & TV Awards.” Rick Austin will also serve as Executive Producer. Joseph Buoye and Alicia Portugal are Executives in Charge of Production. Amani Duncan and Lisa Lauricella are Executives in Charge of Music. Official sponsors of the 2019 “MTV Movie & TV Awards” include M&M’S, MTN DEW, and Taco Bell.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com, yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we break down the trailers for Dark Phoenix and Child’s Play, talk Halo casting, and so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!