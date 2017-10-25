[SPOILER] Leaves Central City on ‘The Flash’

Spoilers ahead for tonight’s episode of The Flash, titled “Luck Be A Lady.”

With Barry Allen back and his romance in shambles, Wally West has decided to relocate to Blue Valley, leaving Central City and Team Flash behind for now.

At the start of the episode, H.R. Wells arrived with a message from Earth-2: Jesse Quick wasn’t feeling her romance with Kid Flash anymore. He was heartbroken, and it led to him questioning a lot of things.

Obviously with Barry gone, Kid Flash spent six months as the most famous superhero in Central City — but just as in the comics, when Barry returned it became a little harder to know just what to do with his now-former successor.

The answer, as it turns out, is for Wally to head to another city and get his head on straight, taking a break from his role with the team.

Whether this will mean a change in his name and identity when he gets to his new city, or even whether he will be a superhero at all, is anybody’s guess. In DC Comics, there are a handful of superheroes who have made their way through Blue Valley over the years. Among them? Wally himself: Blue Valley was the home of Rudy and Mary West and their son Wally before he moved in with his aunt Iris and got super powers.

Currently in the comics, Wally splits his time between being Barry’s sidekick and a member of the Teen Titans, a group that exists a few towns over from The Flash.

