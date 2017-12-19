‘Wonder Woman’, ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’, and More in Contention for Best Original Score Oscar

As 2017 starts winding down the movie industry starts looking ahead to award season and today, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced the roster of films and composers in contention for the Best Original Score Oscar.

There are 141 films eligible for the Best Original Score Oscar. The list includes The Shape of Water‘s Alexandre Desplat, Star Wars: The Last Jedi‘s John William, It‘s Benjamin Wallfisch, and Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle‘s Henry Jackman. Comic book films also are represented on the list with Thor: Ragnarok‘s Mark Mothersbaugh, Wonder Woman‘s Rupert Gregson-Williams, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2‘s Tyler Bates, and even Justice League‘s Danny Elfman in consideration for the award which means that, yes, Justice League could end up with an Oscar nomination at least in the Best Original Score category.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Of course, being eligible isn’t quite the same as actually being nominated. Academy voters in the music branch will be sent a reminder with all of the eligible composers listed when nomination ballots go out on January 5, 2018. From the list of 141, only five will advance to the nomination stage with Oscar nominations being announced January 23, 2018.

In addition to the Best Original Score eligibility list, the shortlist for the Outstanding Visual Effects category was also released today with Star Wars: The Last Jedi and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 making that list as well.

The 90th Academy Awards will air on March 4, 2018 with Jimmy Kimmel hosting. Several of the movies eligible for Best Original Score — including The Last Jedi and Justice League — are in theaters now.

[ H/T: Entertainment Weekly ]