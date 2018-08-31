‘Stargirl’ Logo Revealed for DC Universe

There were major announcements for DC Comics’ brand new DC Universe streaming service today, including the reveal of the logo for the upcoming Stargirl live-action series.

The logo, which you can check out in the image below, was revealed during a brief demonstration of all of the video offerings subscribers will have access to with DC Universe which will include a variety of existing DC live-action and animated films as well as the exclusive content such as Titans, Doom Patrol, Swamp Thing, Harley Quinn, and Stargirl.

As you can see, the Stargirl logo incorporates stars and a blue color palette, both of which are classic elements of the young hero’s costume. Stargirl will follow high school sophomore Courtney Whitmore, who inspires an unlikely group of young heroes to stop villains from the past. The series will feature appearances and reference to multiple members of the Justice Society of America, the group that Courtney is most often associated with in the comics. In a recent interview, Stargirl co-creator Geoff Johns explained that the series is one he’s wanted to do for some time.

“I’ve been wanting to do it for a while, and the truth is, over the last few years as I’d been talking to Warners and DC about getting back to wanting to write and produce, this was something that was at the very top of my list,” Johns said. “I’ve been working with Greg and Sarah over at Berlanti TV, and with Warner TV — I mean, I’ve been working with them for years. It’s been great. I get to work with my team at DC in a more creative way. It’s been in my head for a while, and once I made the move at DC, it came together pretty quickly.”

Originally created by Johns along with Lee Moder and inspired by Johns’ late sister Courtney, Stargirl made her DC Comics debut in 1999’s Stars and S.T.R.I.P.E. #1. The character has previously appeared in live-action on both Smallville and Legends of Tomorrow.

Stargirl will mark the sixth original series for DC Universe, joining Titans, Doom Patrol, Swamp Thing, Harley Quinn, and Young Justice: Outsiders. The streaming service is set to launch on Batman Day, Sept. 15, 2018.

Stargirl is expected to debut on DC Universe sometime in 2019.