Stargirl Set Photos Could Spoil the Series Finale

Production on the upcoming Stargirl is almost over, with the first season of the DC Universe series currently filming the season finale on its Georgia and now a series of set photos and video may spoil elements of that episode.

In the photos and video shared by Stargirl.TV, we get what might be one of our best looks yet at Stargirl (Brec Basinger) in costume along with what may be the first look at Yvette Monreal’s Wildcat costume. The video specifically offers brief footage of the series’ heroes coming together for a hug, though without proper context it doesn’t really reveal anything specific about the series.

Stargirl follows high school sophomore Courtney Whitmore as she inspires an unlikely group of young heroes to stop the villains of the past. This new drama reimagines Stargirl and the very first superhero team, the Justice Society of America, in an unpredictable series. The project focuses on the character that started executive producer Geoff Johns’ career as a comic book writer when he created her in 1999, lovingly inspired by his late sister, who was killed in a 1996 plane explosion.

“There is no other character in comic books more special to me than Stargirl, and after searching far and wide I can say there is no other actor on the planet that embodies her more than Brec Bassinger,” said Johns back when the series was announced. “Brec’s warmth, strength, humor and positive energy are core to who Courtney Whitmore is. I’m so grateful she’s signed on for the role.”

Stargirl is being written and executive produced by Johns, and Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter will also serve as executive producers. The series is being produced by Berlanti Productions and Johns’ Mad Ghost Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television. The series stars Bassinger, Joel McHale, Lou Ferrigno Jr., Brian Stapf, Anjelika Washington, Yvette Monreal, and Christopher James Baker, and you can check out the official description for the series below.

Stargirl is expected to hit DC Universe sometime early next year.