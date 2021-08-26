Stargirl: "Summer School: Chapter Four" Preview Released

✖

The CW has released a preview for "Summer School: Chapter Four", the upcoming fourth episode of DC's Stargirl's fourth season. The episode, which is set to air on August 31st, will see the surprising return of Crusher Crock/Sportsmaster (Neil Hopkins) and Paula Brooks/Tigress (joy Osmanski), two members of the Injustice Society of America that survived the battle at the end of Season 1. The villains were mentioned to have been in prison earlier this season and from the looks of things, it sounds like they may have broken out, or at least that's what Pat (Luke Wilson) seems to think in the preview.

As you can see in the video below, Pat and Barbara (Amy Smart) aren't exactly thrilled to see Crusher and Paula and though the two villains' motives for returning to Blue Valley aren't exactly clear, they do appear to be at least trying to check in on their daughter, Artemis, as best they can while keeping a low profile.

While Tigress and Sportsmaster were major antagonists in Season 1 of Stargirl, things shift dramatically in Season 2 with the introduction of the terrifying Eclipso. Osmanski explained earlier this year that the new season will see the series go "deeper and darker" this time around.

"I feel like in the second season, shows have an opportunity to go deeper and darker and I think we're going to see some of that in terms of the evil forces at work," Osmanski told Digital Spy in an interview earlier this year. "In season one, Tigress and Sportsmaster are bad guys but man, compared to some of what's going to happen in season two, it's not even close."

You can check out the synopsis for "Summer School: Chapter Four" below.

"THE DEVIL IN THE SHADOWS — As Pat (Luke Wilson) considers whether he should come clean to Courtney (Brec Bassinger) about Eclipso’s past, a surprise visit from Crock (Neil Hopkins) and Paula (Joy Osmanski) catches him and Barbara off guard. A tense run-in with The Shade (Jonathan Cake) provides Courtney with some valuable information. Finally, Cindy (Meg DeLacy) makes her move. Amy Smart, Yvette Monreal, Cameron Gellman, Anjelika Washington and Trae Romano also star. Lea Thompson directed the episode written by Taylor Steitz."

DC's Stargirl airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on The CW. "Summer School: Chapter Four" will air on August 31st.