‘Suicide Squad: Hell To Pay’ Bonus Content Revealed

Suicide Squad: Hell to Pay is expected to be released in April, 2018 –and the first trailer for the animated movie was released, which you can watch it here — but moreover, there is a killer list of bonus features that will be available with your purchase.

Quite frankly: the list of featurette-style programming is impressive. It includes:

Videos by ComicBook.com

A Sneak Peek at the next DC Universe Movie, The Death of Superman: “The Death of Superman” – The Death of Superman is widely considered one of the most popular stories in the Superman canon and the DCU. This sneak peek at the exciting new film discusses the story and its place in pop culture.

Outback Rogue: Captain Boomerang (Featurette) – Audiences get a deeper look at this unconventional, yet entertaining villain from Down Under and how he’s evolved from The Flash universe to the Suicide Squad.

Nice Shot, Floyd! The Greatest Marksman in the DCU (Featurette) – Floyd Lawton, AKA Deadshot, is one of the most popular antiheroes in the DC pantheon. An excellent marksman and assassin, he oftenbrags that he never misses his shot. Take a closer look at this fascinating character.

The Power of Plot Devices, MacGuffins and Red Herrings (Featurette) – An insightful examination of the power of a good plot device and the important influence it has over story.

Suicide Squad: Hell To Pay Commentary – The creative filmmaking team of screenwriter/co-producer Alan Burnett and executive producer James Tucker share their thoughts and stories on the characters,themes and development of Suicide Squad: Hell To Pay.

Suicide Squad: Hell to Pay Enhanced Content is available on Ultra HD Blu-ray™ Combo Pack, Blu-ray™ Combo Pack and Digital. It will not be on the regular DVD, which only lists a sneak peek at the The Death of Superman: “The Death of Superman”, as its exclusive content.

Run Time for the film is 91 minutes. The suggested retail DVD price is set at $19.98; Blu-ray Combo Price is $24.98, and 4K UHD Combo Price figures to be $39.99.

The film will be Rated R for strong bloody violence throughout, sexual content, brief graphic nudity and some drug material.