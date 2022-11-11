Sylvester Stallone Confirms King Shark Return (Exclusive)

With James Gunn now officially Co-CEO at DC Studios it sure seems like some of his favorites will be making a return, among them The Suicide Squad's Sylvester Stallone. It was previously unclear when the survivors from the film would be back, at least the ones that didn't appear in Peacemaker, but Stallone has confirmed to us that he'll be back as the voice of King Shark. Speaking with ComicBook.com's Chris Killian for his upcoming Paramount+ series Tulsa King, we asked if he'd be reuniting with Gunn again as his character, prompting the reply:

"Yes, for sure. I think James has been very generous... He and I are pretty tight. So if there's an opportunity... I love him, he's great." Stallone previously voiced the DC villain in the 2021 feature film, with comedian Steve Agee providing the motion-capture for him on-set. The Suicide Squad marked the second time that Gunn and Stallone had worked together, with the action star having previously appeared in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 as Stakar Ogord as well.

Gunn and his fellow co-CEO Peter Safran, producer on films like Aquaman and The Conjuring franchise, were reportedly intrdouced with their new titles at a company town hall on Thursday by Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav. According to reports the CEO noted they're preparing a "bible" for what a single cohesive DC Universe will look like.

"I love Superman and I love Batman," Gunn reportedly teased to the crowd. "I love their interaction. I love the ways in which they're the same and the ways in which they are completely different."

"This was such a unique opportunity to tell one great overarching story," Safran reportedly added. "One beautiful big story across film, television, gaming, live-action, and animation."

Even before Gunn was made the head of DC Studios, other cast members from The Suicide Squad were teasing their own returns. Idris Elba, who played Bloodsport in the feature, revealed back in August that he had "a really big thing cooking for DC right now." Nothing has been confirmed since then but it's starting to look like Gunn is getting the band back together now that he's at the top of the ladder.