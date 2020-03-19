Supergirl “Alex in Wonderland” Photos Released

The CW has released photos for “Alex in Wonderland”, the upcoming Sunday, March 22 episode of Supergirl. The most recent episode of the Arrowverse series, “Reality Bytes”, Alex (Chyler Leigh) entered the virtual world thanks to the Obsidian Platinum lenses to help rescue a man trapped in a virtual prison. Now, having gotten a taste of that virtual world and after having been given some heartbreaking news, Alex well go virtual once again and this time, she’ll be taking on a new, very super identity in the process.

As we saw in the previously released preview, in the virtual world Obsidian Platinum provides it’s Alex who gets to be super, complete with her own blue and black toned super suit and a dark version of Kara/Supergirl’s (Melissa Benoist) hairstyle. While Alex gets to live out her superhero dreams in VR, however, the problems of the real world continue on. “Alex in Wonderland” will also see Kara dealing with the news that her adoptive father, Jeremiah Danvers, is dead while Kelly (Azie Tesfai) and William (Staz Nair) team up on the investigation into Lex Luthor (Jon Cryer).

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can check out the synopsis for “Alex in Wonderland” below and read on for the photos from the episode.

ALEX TAKES ON A NEW ROLE – Alex (Chyler Leigh) uses a pair of Obsidian contact lenses to visit a virtual National City where she takes on a whole new persona. Meanwhile, Kelly (Azie Tesfai) helps William (Staz Nair) investigate Lex. Kara (Melissa Benoist) deals with difficult news. Tawnia McKiernan directed the episode with story by Rob Wright and teleplay by Jess Kardos & Mariko Tamaki.

Supergirl airs Sundays at 9/8c after Batwoman on The CW. “Alex in Wonderland” debuts March 22.

