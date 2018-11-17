‘Supergirl’: “Call to Action” Photos Released

The CW has released photos for “Call to Action,” this year’s Thanksgiving episode of Supergirl.

In the episode anti-alien sentiment as driven by Agent Liberty’s (Sam Witwer) Children of Liberty is rising to new levels of hate even as National City prepares to celebrate a holiday of gratitude. The Children of Liberty are donning masks of their own to attack their non-human neighbors leaving Kara/Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) looking for new ways to stop it. You can check out the photos in the gallery below.

According to the episode’s official synopsis, dealing with the rise of hate may require doing a little bit of heroics in her civilian identity. The episode will see a debate take place between Kara and Agent Liberty’s civilian identity — Ben Lockwood. Meanwhile, James (Mehcad Brooks) and Lena (Katie McGrath) are themselves looking for the best ways to deal with the Children of Liberty though they do not agree on what that is.

The idea of James and Lena handling the supervillains while Kara handles the public face of things is a bit of a change for the series, but it likely fits in with the timing of the episode so close to the Thanksgiving holiday. It also fits in well with what Brooks has previously called an “emotional” journey for James.

“The writers and I had a conversation very early on, and we were on the same page about James using CatCo as a place where everyday heroics can come from,” Brooks said in an interview with Decider. “Shedding light on some of the darkness coming out of the White House. Shedding light on some of the darkness coming out of our society. I think we all know what shedding light can do, exposing the truth can do, at times like this. It can keep us sane. It can keep us balanced. It can help construct a road to the future where we’re all going. I think that this is a hell of an emotional journey for James, that he is a news man in this time. He’s also somebody who believes in fairness and equality in this time. And I think that those are the two most important things that he can do for the show right now.”

“Call to Action” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, V) (HDTV)

THANKSGIVING — Everyone gathers for Thanksgiving but Kara (Melissa Benoist) is feeling down after her televised debate with Ben Lockwood (Sam Witwer) about the anti-alien sentiment coursing through National City. Meanwhile, James (Mehcad Brooks) and Lena (Katie McGrath) argue about the best way to handle the Children of Liberty. Antonio Negret directed the episode written by Gabriel Llanas & Daniel Beaty.

Supergirl airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on The CW. “Call to Action” airs November 18.