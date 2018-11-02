‘Supergirl’: “Call To Action” Synopsis Released

The CW has released the official synopsis for “Call to Action,” this year’s Thanksgiving episode of Supergirl.

The episode apparently takes place after Kara (presumably in her civilian identity, though it’s hard to tell) has a televised debate with Agent Liberty’s civilian identity about anti-alien discrimination. Meanwhile, James and Lena are trying to figure out how to handle the Children of Liberty.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This is an interesting inversion, as it has Supergirl taking on a decidedly civilian role while James and Lena deal with supervillains, but it likely is just a one-off to make some kind of point for the holiday episode and not a broader status quo for the show.

No word yet on whether Helen Slater, who plays Kara and Alex’s mother, will appear in the episode, as she has in previous Thanksgiving episodes to celebrate with her family. Both she and Dean Cain, who plays her estranged husband, have not yet appeared in this season of the series.

You can check out the official synopsis below.

“Call to Action” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, V) (HDTV)

THANKSGIVING — Everyone gathers for Thanksgiving but Kara (Melissa Benoist) is feeling down after her televised debate with Ben Lockwood (Sam Witwer) about the anti-alien sentiment coursing through National City. Meanwhile, James (Mehcad Brooks) and Lena (Katie McGrath) argue about the best way to handle the Children of Liberty. Antonio Negret directed the episode written by Gabriel Llanas & Daniel Beaty.

Supergirl airs at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Sunday nights, before episodes of Charmed on The CW.