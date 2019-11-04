Supergirl’s Martian Manhunter Actor Breaks Silence on Legends of Tomorrow Rumors

Within the past week, rumors have circulated online suggesting David Harewood‘s Martian Manhunter would be joining Legends of Tomorrow during the back half of its fifth season. The rumors have grown big enough the Harewood himself has taken to social media to debunk the theory. As the actor says in a tweet made Sunday morning, his move from Supergirl to Legends of Tomorrow won’t be happening. “100% ZERO truth in ANY of these MM rumours,” Harewood tweeted. “Not sure where they stated [sic] by NOT happening.”

💯% ZERO truth in ANY of these MM rumours. Not sure where they stated but NOT happening.#MartianManhunter — David Harewood (@DavidHarewood) November 3, 2019

Harewood’s shape-shifting character is fully expected to help the rest of the Arrowverse characters take down the Anti-Monitor in this Winter’s “Crisis on Infinite Earths.” The Anti-Monitor — and Monitor, for that matter — is played by LaMonica Garrett. While speaking with us at Comic-Con earlier this summer, Garrett expressed his continued desire to continue playing an obscure character like the larger-than-life cosmic baddie.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“The Monitor is an obscure character for a lot people. You know, people hate The Monitor right now because of what he’s doing to the world, but he’s actually trying to do it for the greater good if you know the comic books,” he said. “Anti-Monitor is not obscure. He’s well-known for Marvel fans and DC fans as just one of the biggest bads that ever walked this planet so when they told me that, I kind of got a little misty-eyed. I got a little emotional and I was like ‘are you kidding me?’”

The actor added, “I’ve always wanted to be in the comic book world and you’re telling me that I could play The Monitor and The Anti-Monitor in the same universe, the same Arrowverse like that? That was a surreal moment when I found out and I just found that out maybe two weeks ago.“

Supergirl airs on The CW Sunday nights at 9/8 p.m. Central. Crisis will kick off with the Supergirl episode on December 8th.