Supergirl: “Hope For Tomorrow” Preview Released

The CW has released the synopsis for “Hope for Tomorrow,” the fifteenth episode of Supergirl‘s sixth and final season. This week, Nyxly (Pet Sergeant) got her hands on the Humanity Totem, but ended up letting it go when she was overwhelmed with feelings after activating it. Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) and the Super Friends were able to retrieve it and lock it away, but Nyxly already has her sights set on the next target and it isn’t just a totem. In the preview, Nyxly attacks CatCo, causing Supergirl to reconsider her role as National City’s protector.



Per the synopsis, Nyxly kidnaps William (Staz Nair) which prompts Supergirl to realize that she may need to be a bit more proactive in protecting National City. It’s a revelation that, in a sense, has been coming for a few episodes. We’ve recently seen the series take on issues of inequality in National City as well with Kelly (Azie Tesfai) becoming Guardian to help fight for the disadvantaged and “Hope for Tomorrow” may see that fight become more personal. One of the alien children Kelly has been working with as a social worker was in need of a new foster family at the end of this week’s episode, and it certainly looked like she and Alex (Chyler Leigh) may be stepping in to help.

“I’m so inspired by social workers, period,” Tesfai told ComicBook.com. “But, for Kelly, it’s a combination of what I’ve always felt with her superpowers, that she’s incredibly empathetic to everyone no matter who they are, no matter where they come from. And I think that’s what makes her such an incredible social worker and what will make her such an incredible superhero, is that she just has this beautiful way of seeing people for who they are and who they can become, and gently helping them on that journey. And I admire her so much for that.”



You can check out the synopsis for “Hope for Tomorrow” below.



NYXLY KIDNAPS WILLIAM – Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) continues to fight Nyxly (Peta Sergeant) for the remaining totems but after Nyxly kidnaps William (Staz Nair), Supergirl realizes she needs to take a more proactive stance to keep National City safe. Meanwhile, Alex (Chyler Leigh) faces the biggest challenge of her life. The episode was directed by Tawnia McKiernan with story by Robert Rovner and teleplay by Emilio Ortega Aldrich & Nicki Holcomb.



Supergirl airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on The CW. “Hope for Tomorrow” airs October 12th.