Supergirl "Lost Souls" Preview Released

The CW has released a preview for "Lost Souls", the upcoming fourth episode of Supergirl's sixth and final season. The episode, which will air on Tuesday, April 20th, will see Kara Danvers/Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) finally get some good news in that, with the help of Nyxly (Peta Sergeant), she may have found a way out of the Phantom Zone and back home with both Nyxly and her father Zor-El (Jason Behr) in tow. However, from the looks of things in the preview, which you can see below, there may be some major complications.

It also won't just be Supergirl dealing with some major challenges. Back in National City, the Super Friends are continuing to deal with their escaped Phantom problem and while they were able to save M'gann (Sharon Leal) from being turned into a Phantom, it looks like J'onn (David Harewood) may not be quite so lucky in the next showdown. You can check out the official episode synopsis below.

"SUPERGIRL FINDS A WAY HOME – Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) finds an opportunity to escape from the Phantom Zone but it comes with some dangerous strings attached. Meanwhile, Lena (Katie McGrath) joins the Super Friends on a mission but finds she disagrees with their plan of action against the Phantoms and wonders if she is truly ready to be a part of the team. Alysse Leite-Rogers directed the episode written by Karen E. Maser & Nicki Holcomb."

Even if Supergirl does manage to get home, co-showrunner Jessica Queller has previously said, Kara will come back a bit changed by her experiences.

"She's going to really sacrifice her life and put her life on the line to save her friends and humanity," Queller said. "That challenge, she's going to face her mortality in a way we've never done on the show. That's really the focus of the first run of seven episodes. It's life or death stakes for Kara, and it's very introspective. So, all of the soul searching and taking stock of the past six years will happen in the beginning, and then she'll put it all into play in the second half."

Supergirl airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on The CW. "Lost Souls" airs April 20th.