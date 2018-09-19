‘Supergirl’ Movie Rumored To Be Set In The Seventies

Buried in the reports that sent the internet into a spiral last weekend with claims that Henry Cavill might be leaving the role of Superman behind was a detail about the planned Supergirl film.

According to The Playlist, Cavill may not leave Superman right away, but focus (as previously reported) will shift to a Supergirl film.

That movie, apparently, will take place in the 1970s and center on a version of Kara Zor-El whose pod was never knocked off-course and who made it to Earth before her famous cousin did.

Per the report, “…Warner Bros. would shift focus to Supergirl and that movie—likely a period piece set in the 1970s (though this could change) with the young Kryptonian as a teenager—would knock Cavill out of the running for appearing in that particular time period (he’d still be a child then).”

Setting the film in a retro time period would help to distinguish its content from that of the Supergirl TV series about to enter its fourth season on The CW.

Period pieces in comic book movies have become popular of late, but reaction tends to be mixed. X-Men: First Class was well-reviewed but did not set the world on fire. Meanwhile, both DC’s Wonder Woman and Marvel’s upcoming Captain Marvel films are set in other decades. X-Men: Days of Future Past was a massive hit, but followed by the huge miss of X-Men: Apocalypse. X-Men: Dark Phoenix is currently in post-production, with questions about what exactly has been going on to require extensive reshoots and delays.

So far, there are few details out about the Supergirl movie, but it is in the works. News about its development broke in August. Oren Uziel is penning the film’s script, and there are no producers attached to the project as of now. It is also uncertain whether Superman will factor into the movie. That hope has become even more unlikely due to Cavill’s exit, but Warner Bros. could recast the iconic superhero if need be. But, first, the studio has to find a suitable Supergirl actress who can bring Kara Danvers to life.

The Worlds of DC films ahead include Aquaman on December 21st, Wonder Woman 2 on November 1, 2019, Shazam on April 5, 2019, Cyborg in 2020, and Green Lantern Corps in 2020, along with numerous undated films in various stages of development.