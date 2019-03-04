‘Supergirl’ Recap: Supergirl Faces off Against The Elite in “What’s What’s So Funny About Truth, Justice, and the American Way?”

Supergirl returns after a week away tonight and not only does the Girl of Steel have to deal with the return of Ben Lockwood, a.k.a. Agent Liberty after he was pardoned by the president in “Menagerie”, but now she has to deal with another potential threat — Manchester Black’s The Elite. As always, there are full spoilers for “What’s So Funny About Truth, Justice, and the American Way” down below so if you haven’t watched tonight’s episode of Supergirl, keep that in mind. Now, onto the recap!

A man drops change in a man’s hat as he walks by, but instead of a thank you, the mysterious man pulls a knife out of the hat. At CatCo, a frazzled Kara is determined to keep the public aware that Lockwood is a bad dude, so much so that she double books herself for lunch with Alex and training with Nia. After covering with Alex, Kara and Nia meet up with Brainy and head to the Fortress of Solitude for training.

Videos by ComicBook.com

J’onn visits Manchester Black in prison, but the guy who pulled the knife out of the hat in the opening? He’s now impersonating the prison guard who dropped change in his hat, and he pulls something out, disables J’onn with it and helps Manchester escape, but not before they fight the guards and get Manchester’s jacket. Supergirl attempts to stop the escape but is stopped by Manchester and the Hat who are now joined by Menagerie.

Nia’s training continues at the Fortress, but Nia is bothered by the fact that Brainy knows her future descendant and won’t tell her. They don’t get a chance to hash that out before Supergirl and J’onn arrive. The Elite are killing the anti-alien Children of Liberty and bragging about it on video. At the DEO, Lena has changed her mind about working with the government, much to Alex’s surprise. Meanwhile in the nation’s capital, a free Lockwood meets with a local leader of Children of Liberty who reveals the Children are annoyed he’s not literally fighting in the street.

At the White House, Lockwood asks the President to deputize the Children of Liberty while at the Fortress, Supergirl and J’onn discuss dealing with Manchester and The Elite. Nia asks Kelex to tell her about Naltor. Supergirl goes to meet Manchester in England, but it’s clear Manchester has no plans to do things peacefully, especially since the government plans to start shooting down alien ships with a satellite. Supergirl then goes to pay the President a visit, but he’s adamant on moving forward with the plan. She then tries Alex but can’t get her to help.

Everything comes together at the site of the satellite launch. The Elite shows up, but Supergirl, J’onn, Brainy, and Dreamer are waiting. A fight ensues, Alex shows up to help, doing what she feels is right. Turns out The Elite started the launch and plans to target the White House. Supergirl is able to change the target of the satellite gun and save the White House, then destroys the satellite completely. The president is less than pleased. The next day, he moves to deputize Lockwood, making him the Director of Alien Affairs and giving him even more power than before.



Other tidbits from tonight’s episode include:

Dreamer gets an upgrade in the form of gloves that channel her “dream energy”

Hat steals Brainy’s Legion ring.

Turns out, even Colonel Hayley didn’t know about the satellite.

Alex, shaken by Hayley’s revelation, decides to work with Lena.

James decides to pursue the story about LexCorp he previously stopped to protect Lena

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about the new X-Men: Dark Phoenix trailer, Will Smith breaking up with the Suicide Squad, & so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!