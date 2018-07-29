‘Supergirl’s Team Unites in New SDCC Poster

San Diego Comic-Con is upon us and to celebrate, Team Supergirl has united for new display.

Spotted on what appears to be a window at SDCC, the new image features Melissa Benoist’s Girl of Steel along with her sister Alex (Chyler Leigh), Martian Manhunter (David Harewood), Brainiac 5 (Jesse Rathe), and Guardian (Mehcad Brooks). You can check it out in the tweet below.

The image also features two big changes for Supergirl. Along the bottom fans are reminded that The CW series is moving to Sunday nights when it returns in October, but in addition to the date and time change there’s a face missing among Team Supergirl. Notably absent is Winn (Jeremy Jordan) as the character departed for the future with the Legion of Superheroes during the season three finale.

Last month it was announced that Jordan would be dropping down to recurring status on the series, though executive producers Robert Rovner and Jessica Queller told TV Line that there were still stories for Winn on the show.

“We love Jeremy, and even though he’s [not going to be around full-tie], we’re not saying goodbye to Winn at all,” they said. “We’re already breaking big stories for him right now for the fall and I think the fans will be excited to see what he has coming up.”

Fans will also be excited to see what the upcoming fourth season of Supergirl because of another major reveal in the season three finale. In the finale, an alternate version of Kara popped up in Siberia. It turns out that this alt-Kara’s appearance was a very deliberate reference to the 2003 Superman: Red Son miniseries by DC Comics.

“For fans of the comics, I think they might recognize that the story we want to tell is inspired by the iconic DC Comics’ Red Son, which told an alternate origin story for Superman,” showrunner Robert Rovner told TV Line.

“What happened if — as a baby — Superman landed in Russia and became a here there instead of in America?” showrunner Jessica Queller added. “It’s an homage to that.”

That homage will include the introduction of some new characters, including Agent Liberty, played by Sam Witwer. Witwer is probably best known by DC fans from his role as Smallville‘s Davis Bloome/Doomsday, making him the latest Smallville alumni to join the ranks of Supergirl after Laura Vandervoort and Erica Durance.

“We love it, and we think the fans love it,” showrunner Robert Rovner said of the show’s legacy casting last year. “We love seeing people that we know and are familiar with step into other roles. And what’s great about them is that they’re all wonderful actors as well. So, you get the excitement of seeing them in the new role, but they also bring a lot when they take on these new characters.”

Fans will get their first look at Supergirl‘s upcoming fourth season during their presentation on Saturday at 3:30pm at SDCC.

Are you going to be checking out Supergirl‘s presentation at San Diego Comic-Con? Let us know in the comments below!