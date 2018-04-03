‘Supergirl’ EP Teases “Kara-oke” Sequence in Upcoming Episode

In just a few weeks, Supergirl will be back on our television screens, and it sounds like the show will have a song in its heart.

In a recent interview with TVLine, Supergirl executive producer Jessica Queller spoke about the show’s upcoming return, titled “Schott Through the Heart”. As Queller explained, the episode will contain multiple scenes taking place at a karaoke bar, giving some of the show’s musical cast members a chance to show their talents.

“[It’s] something we in the writers room like to call ‘Kara-oke’ — a karaoke bar scene that bookends the episode, with all of our amazing actors who happen to have amazing voices singing,” Queller revealed.

These karaoke scenes have been somewhat telegraphed already, given the fact that the episode’s title is a pun on Bon Jovi’s “You Give Love A Bad Name”, and one of the episode’s photos shows Winn Schott (Jeremy Jordan) and his mother Mary (Laurie Metcalf) singing a-Ha’s “Take On Me”. Still, this news is sure to come as a pleasant surprise to some Supergirl fans, especially because these “Kara-oke” scenes will also reportedly include Alex Danvers (Chyler Leigh), who was missing in action from last year’s Supergirl/Flash musical crossover.

Outside of musical numbers, Queller touched on how the episode will further explore Winn’s complicated family history.

“It’s one of my favorite episodes of the season,” Queller added, “a showcase for Winn, about his father and his mother and that backstory.”

Metcalf’s appearance on Supergirl is sure to be a pleasant surprise for viewers, following her Oscar-nominated role in Lady Bird and her memorable return to ABC’s Roseanne revival. Interestingly, news of Metcalf’s casting in the series was accidentally revealed through an interview with the actress late last year. According to the piece, she explained that she guest-starred on the series “so her youngest child can meet her idol, Melissa Benoist.”

This will mark the first Supergirl episode in several months, following the show taking a backseat to the remainder Legends of Tomorrow’s third season. Luckily, the show will be riding on a high of yesterday’s Season 4 renewal, making fans eager to see exactly what’s next. From the topic of Samantha Arias/Reign’s (Odette Annable) redemption, to the true motive of the Legion of Super-Heroes, there are certainly plenty of questions left to be answered.

Supergirl will return on Monday, April 16th at 8/7c on The CW.