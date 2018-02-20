Melissa Benoist Shares Supergirl Season 3 BTS Photo

The upcoming slate of The CW‘s superhero shows based on DC Comics characters are currently underway, including the third season of Supergirl.

The cast and producers will take a break next week to make a trip to San Diego for this year’s Comic-Con International, but series star Melissa Benoist also had to cool down during the latest round of filming.

Benoist posted a picture to her Instagram page featuring Kara Danvers, in full costume, chilling out in a hot tub.

When SG takes a relax ☀️ *no super suit was harmed* @supergirlcw A post shared by Melissa Benoist (@melissabenoist) on Jul 15, 2017 at 12:54pm PDT

The Supergirl actor did make it clear that no supersuit was harmed during the dip, but we’re just surprised to learn that the costume is water proof. Maybe it just needs to be dried off a bit, but considering the character can soar through he air at high speeds that shouldn’t be a problem.

Supergirl Season 3 is set to return to The CW later this fall with the character taking on Reign as the latest big bad. Stay tuned to ComicBook.com for all of the news coming out of San Diego Comic-Con, where we’ll be speaking with the stars and have a live panel report for all of your favorite DC Comics shows on the CW.

“Ridding National City of Queen Rhea and her Daxamite army was a major win for Supergirl, but one that came at a significant cost, as Kara was forced to sacrifice her budding relationship with Mon-El. When season three returns with all-new supercharged adventures this fall on The CW, Kara and team will come up against a new threat in the form of DC Worldkiller, Reign. Want to know more about Reign and what she has in store for the Girl of Steel? Join the series’ cast and creative team for a special video presentation, followed by a Q&A where they’ll discuss thishot topic and more!”

Based on the DC Comics character, Supergirl AKA Kara Zor-El (Melissa Benoist), decides to embrace her superhuman abilities and become the hero who she was always meant to be on The CW series, Supergirl.

Distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. International Television Distribution, SUPERGIRL is executive produced by Greg Berlanti (“Arrow,” “The Flash”), Ali Adler (“The New Normal”), Andrew Kreisberg (“The Flash,” “Arrow”) and Sarah Schechter (“Blindspot,” “The Mysteries of Laura”). Supergirl is based on the characters created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster and appearing in DC Comics, by special arrangement with the Jerry Siegel Family.

