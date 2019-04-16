‘Supergirl’: “Crime and Punishment” Photos Released

After being off for a few weeks, Supergirl returns this upcoming Sunday night with a brand new episode finally. It’s one that fans are no doubt looking forward to as it will reveal what happens next for the titular hero, especially now that she’s been set up by the villainous Lex Luthor as public enemy number one. Last time we saw the series, Red Daughter impersonated Supergirl and attacked the White House, so it’s going to be an uphill battle to restore her good name, but she won’t be alone in her fight. Lena Luthor will be on her side.

The CW has released a new batch of photos from “Crime and Punishment,” Sunday’s upcoming episode of Supergirl.

The episode will see Kara/Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) team up with Lena (Katie McGrath) in an attempt to figure out how to defeat Lex (Jon Cryer) while the fallout from “Supergirl’s” attack on the White House will hit National City and the DEO with Ben Lockwood (Sam Witwer) deputizing his Children of Liberty and hitting up the DEO for powerful weapons to take down the Girl of Steel. However, with Lex somehow managing to be two steps or more ahead of Lena and Supergirl at every turn, it may be very difficult to unravel the villain’s plan in time to stop him. After all, Lex has had a lot of help behind the scenes, including that of Eve Tessmacher, whose backstory was explored last week.

“A lot of that backstory gets filled in in the next episode,” promised producer Robert Rovner previously. “But at the end of the next episode, Lex Luthor is still on the loose, and so is Eve. Eve is one of those threads that we’re on the hunt for.”

“You will get the backstory of how Eve and Lex met, and how he has masterminded her as his spy and brilliant helper throughout the time that we have known Eve,” promised Jessica Queller, who serves with Rovner as the series’ showrunners.

You can check out the synopsis for the April 21 episode of Supergirl, “Crime and Punishment,” below and then read on for photos from the episode.

WILLIE GARSON GUEST STARS — Kara (Melissa Benoist) and Lena (Katie McGrath) head to Stryker’s Island to search for clues on how to defeat Lex. At the prison, Kara tries to befriend a nosy prisoner, Steve (guest star Willie Garson), who may have insight into what Lex was doing, while Lena studies an array of puzzles Lex left behind in the hopes of discovering his whereabouts. While there, a prison riot breaks out and Kara must find a way to stop the prisoners without revealing her secret identity as Supergirl. Meanwhile, Kelly (guest star Azie Tesfai) encourages James (Mehcad Brooks) to talk to someone for his PTSD, and Alex (Chyler Leigh) faces off against Ben Lockwood (Sam Witwer) after he storms the DEO and acquires some powerful weapons to hunt Supergirl. Antonio Negret directed the episode with story by Rob Wright and teleplay by Lindsay Sturman & Aadrita Mukerji.

Supergirl airs on Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on The CW. “Crime and Punishment” will debut April 21.

