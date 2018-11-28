‘Supergirl’: “Rather the Fallen Angel” Preview Released

The CW has released a preview for “Rather the Fallen Angel,” next week’s seventh episode of Supergirl‘s fourth season.

Sunday’s episode saw Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) gain a small victory against the Children of Liberty by stopping an attack on aliens in National City during the Thanksgiving holiday, but it also saw James (Mehcad Brooks) make contact with members of the anti-alien hate group in an attempt to get closer to Agent Liberty himself.

In the preview for “Rather the Fallen Angel,” James’ desire to meet Agent Liberty himself appears to push him to a serious extreme — one that could cost Supergirl her life. You can check out the preview in the video up top.

As you can see, it looks like James has chosen to side with Agent Liberty (Sam Witwer) and his Children of Liberty when Agent Liberty tells him that he will have to destroy something to prove himself. That monument? It’s some sort of symbol of hope, but there’s more to destroying it than just sending a message. Supergirl is trapped inside and destroying the monument would result in destroying her as well.

The idea of James siding with the Children of Liberty — even if only to get closer to Agent Liberty — is something that fits in with something that Brooks has previously called an “emotional” journey for James when it comes to his role in the heroics this season on Supergirl.

“The writers and I had a conversation very early on, and we were on the same page about James using CatCo as a place where everyday heroics can come from,” Brooks said in an interview with Decider. “Shedding light on some of the darkness coming out of the White House. Shedding light on some of the darkness coming out of our society. I think we all know what shedding light can do, exposing the truth can do, at times like this. It can keep us sane. It can keep us balanced. It can help construct a road to the future where we’re all going. I think that this is a hell of an emotional journey for James, that he is a news man in this time. He’s also somebody who believes in fairness and equality in this time. And I think that those are the two most important things that he can do for the show right now.”

Supergirl airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on The CW. “Rather the Fallen Angel” airs November 25th.