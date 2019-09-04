Supergirl: New Season 5 Photo Showcases Kara’s New Costume

When Supergirl returns for its fifth season this fall it will be with some big changes specifically for the Girl of Steel’s look. Now, in a new photo we’re getting a new look at Supergirl’s new costume, complete with her new hairstyle.

In a new photo shared by TV Line, we get a closer look at Supergirl’s (Melissa Benoist) new look, including some details about how the cape connects to the outfit — more in keeping with how Superman’s cape attaches with what appears to be some sort of clips as opposed to attaching form inside the top of the costume. We also get a better look at her new hairstyle. In Season 5, Supergirl will be rocking bangs.

The biggest difference in the Season 5 costume is one that isn’t visible in the new photo, though it’s one that fans have been talking about since its reveal back in July — pants. The upcoming season will see Supergirl ditching the skirt, a move that Benoist explained earlier this year is something she’s been talking about since Season 1.

“We’ve been talking about pants since season 1,” Benoist said. “Every time a writer from the show has come up, and it’s freezing cold in Vancouver, I’m like, ‘Guys, please can I not wear tights?’” I love [Kara’s old costume]. I haven’t changed it because it so works, and I think it is very Kara. I’ve always felt that — until recently, I’m like, ‘Something’s gotta give.’”

Showrunners Jessica Queller and Robert Rovner explained that while they’ve been considering it for a while, it was all about finding the time to design a new look for the heroine.

“A lot of us were passionate about getting Supergirl into pants and out of the short skirt, and we felt that would be a powerful move, and Melissa is really excited about it,” Queller said. “So we just had to find the right moment to design the suit and in between seasons gave us a chance. But this is something we’ve been thinking about for a while.”

For Benoist, however, the new suit is also a way to show a progression of the character’s development.

“I just think it’s more adult,” Benoist said. “Part of my goal in this whole series for whenever the show ends, I just want there to be a very clear arc for this character that she evolved as a woman and found her femininity and her adulthood, just a self-discovery.”

Supergirl‘s fifth season will begin Sunday, October 6th at 9/8c on The CW.