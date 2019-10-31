Shadowhunters Star Cast as DC Villain Rip Roar in Supergirl Season 5

With “Crisis on Infinite Earths” just a matter of weeks away, The CW‘s Arrowverse of shows are preparing for a pretty epic cosmic threat. But that doesn’t mean that there won’t be some new and familiar foes in the meantime — especially for Supergirl. According to a new report from TVLine, Nick Sagar is set to recur in the show’s fifth season as the DC Comics antagonist Rip Roar. Sagar Is known for portraying Victor Aldertree in Freeform’s Shadowhunters, as well as appearances in Queen of the South, NCIS: Los Angeles, and Netflix’s The Princess Switch franchise.

Rip Roar is described as “a multi-armed, technologically enhanced villain who goes toe to toe with Supergirl”. This lines up to an extent with how the character is portrayed in the comics. Known as a resident of Apokolips, Rip Roar stole a “Super-Cycle” from New Genesis, which ultimately led to him being locked away on Earth for ages. When the Young Justice accidentally reactivated the Super-Cycle, Rip Roar was unleashed, and the team had to go to some creative lengths to fight him off. Ultimately, Rip Roar froze himself into rock, after realizing that he was no longer bonded to the Super-Cycle.

Videos by ComicBook.com

It’s unclear exactly how much of this canon will bleed onto Rip Roar’s Supergirl appearance, although the Arrowverse as a whole has begun to introduce more New Gods-related lore. There’s also the question of where Rip Roar will fit into Supergirl’s larger narrative in Season 5, which is taking a tecnology-related bent.

“This season will be about how technology impacts us, and how people use it to escape from what happens in their lives,” showrunner Robert Rovner said in an interview earlier this year. “We’re seeing how our villains use technology against us, and our heroes try to bring us back.”

“What we’re looking at is how technology is impacting the way people engage and giving them an escape not to engage,” Rovner added. “It seems like nowadays, everyone is kind of on their phones or not really present, and so we wanted to speak to that and kind of how it might be hard to live in the ugliness of what’s going on, and how a character like Kara can try and help us overcome that. It speaks to a lot of the stuff the characters will be going through.”

Are you excited to see Rip Roar join Supergirl? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Supergirl airs Sundays at 9/8c on The CW.