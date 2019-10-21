Supergirl Drops to Series Low, Batwoman Holds Steady

Super Sundays are in full swing with both Supergirl and Batwoman airing their third episodes of the fall television season this week, but while The CW‘s heroines are busy bringing a bit of truth and justice to the evening’s programming, the numbers aren’t exactly super. Supergirl dropped to a series low on Sunday night while newcomer Batwoman found a bit of stability, holding steady from last week, according to numbers reported by TV Line.

Batwoman, which kicks off The CW’s evening at 8 p.m. ET, drew in 1.23 million viewers with a 0.3 demo rating. Those numbers reflect that the show is holding steady in the demo, even with a 15 percent dip in audience. For comparison, Batwoman debuted to 1.8 million total viewers with a 0.5 rating. Supergirl, on the other hand, only drew in 900,000 total viewers with a 0.2 demo rating. That’s the second consecutive drop and marks a new series low.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While there are likely a myriad of reasons behind Supergirl‘s performance on Sunday night, a major one could be the draw of another DC Comics-related series, HBO’s Watchmen. The highly-anticipated series debuted last night during the same time slot as Supergirl and pulled in strong numbers — 1.5 million viewers across all of HBO’s platforms according to Deadline. Those numbers make Watchmen the strongest debut for a series on HBO’s digital platforms since Westworld made its debut in 2016. It will be interesting to see if both Supergirl and Watchmen draw similar numbers next week.

It will also be interesting to see where Batwoman‘s numbers land next week. Last night’s episode, “Down Down Down”, marked the first time the titular heroine suited up in her own costume, complete with the iconic red wig that helps define the character as being most definitely not Batman. It also saw Kate Kane (Ruby Rose) embrace her new role as Gotham’s protector, in a sense completing the Batwoman “origin story” of sorts for the show. With Batwoman now her own hero, it’s possible fans will want to turn in to see more of the character moving out of her cousin’s shadow in future episodes.

Batwoman airs Sundays at 8/7c on The CW, followed by Supergirl at 9/8c.

What do you think? Let us know in the comments below.