‘Supergirl’: The Faithful Photos Released

Supergirl hasn’t given herself much time to take a breath, and unfortunately, the discovery of a new cult is just making things worse.

CW has released new photos of next week’s episode of Supergirl, titled The Faithful. Kara is knee deep in investigating a new religious cult alongside Jimmy and Winn, and amidst all the crazy is a genuine connection to her Kryptonian heritage. Now they just have to find it before, you know, the cult finds out and turns on them.

If that weren’t enough, J’onn J’onnz has a big secret of his own to share, but exactly what that is is anyone’s guess.

The Faithful will also feature the return of Samantha (Odette Annable), who returns after a notable absence last week. While she isn’t a villain yet, fans are getting to witness the birth of one throughout the season, as eventually, Samantha will become the powerful villain Reign.

Having the character introduced before her transformation allows the audience to truly empathize with her plight, and executive producer Andrew Kreisberg reveals that was all part of the plan.

“When we meet Reign, she’s just a woman,” Kreisberg told EW. “Her name is Samantha and she’s a single mom, and she has no idea that she is Reign; she has no idea that she was the baby in the pod at the end of last season, so the journey that she takes this season is watching her realize her heritage and see how it manifests.”

It’s an approach similar to what Smallville did with Doomsday, and it allowed that character to obtain an amount of sympathy that the comic version never managed.

“Usually on these shows you either meet the big bad at the end of episode one or you meet them at episode seven or nine, and you realize that they’ve been pulling the strings the whole time, and were out there working with their multi-year plan to take down the heroes or destroy the city,” Kreisberg said. “When we were figuring out Reign, one thing we’ve never really seen on any of these shows is we’ve never seen the big bad become the big bad.”

The Faithful hits The CW on Monday, October 30th.