Supergirl: “Will The Real Miss Tessmacher Please Stand Up” Promo Released

Tonight’s episode of Supergirl gave Kara a fresh new lead in her hunt for Lex Luthor, but it seems like following that lead will bring Kara and Lena not to Lex, but to the person who’s betrayal is perhaps even closer to home — Eve Tessmacher.

The CW has released a promo for “Will The Real Miss Tessmacher Please Stand Up?”, next week’s episode of Supergirl. Earlier in the season, the revelation that Eve has been serving as a deep-cover operative for the horrifically evil Lex Luthor was a surprise for both Kara and Lena, one that rattled Lena’s ability to trust others as well as her own judgment. Since then, Eve has been shown to be almost disturbingly devoted to Lex and even assisted in the diabolical plot to have Red Daughter impersonate Supergirl and attack the White House — an attack that has made Supergirl public enemy number one as well as allowed Ben Lockwood’s violent Children of Liberty to rise as a form of twisted police force with National City under martial law.

Even with Tess being a problem for Kara and Lena in the upcoming episode, their friends and family back in National City have things to deal with as well. James has developed superpowers as a result of his treatment with Lena’s Harun-El serum and is working on controlling them while Lockwood, already a violent zealot, may have been pushed even further over the edge when the violence he has preached all episode came to call in his own family in tonight’s episode.

You can check out the official synopsis for “Will The Real Miss Tessmacher Please Stand up?” below.

MISS TESSMACHER RETURNS WITH A VENGEANCE — Kara (Melissa Benoist) and Lena (Katie McGrath) head to Kaznia to hunt down Lex. However, Eve Tessmacher (guest star Andrea Brooks) sets a trap for the duo that could ultimately reveal that Kara is Supergirl. Meanwhile, Alex (Chyler Leigh) gets a long-awaited phone call, James (Mehcad Brooks) practices using his powers, and Ben Lockwood (Sam Witwer) takes a dangerous stand inside the DEO. Shannon Kohli directed the episode with story by Derek Simon and teleplay by Katie Rose Rogers & Natalie Abrams.

Supergirl airs on Sunday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW. “Will The Real Miss Tessmacher Please Stand Up?” will debut on May 5.

