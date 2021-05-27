Superman & Lois: Holding the Wrench Photos Released

The CW has released photos for "Holding the Wrench", the upcoming eighth episode of Superman & Lois's first season which is set to air on Tuesday, June 1st. The episode follows a revelation-packed "Man of Steel" which saw the real story of the mysterious "Captain Luthor" (Wole Parks). He turns out to actually be John Henry Irons from another reality and whatever the events were that lead to the Superman of his world becoming a murderous threat are apparently repeating themselves on this Earth as well. The episode ended with John Henry in custody, but from the looks of photos for the upcoming episode, things will get tense and dangerous pretty quickly.

In addition to the ongoing conflict between John Henry and Superman, the episode will also see Lois reach her breaking point and there will be some drama with the Kent sons as well, especially Jonathan. It also appears that it is time for the Smallville High School musical revue so there is a lot for fans to look forward to. You can check out the episode synopsis below and read on for photos.

REALITY – Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) encourages Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) to reach out for help after noticing her reaching a breaking point. Meanwhile, Jonathan (Jordan Elsass) finds himself in a dangerous situation. Lastly, Kyle (Erik Valdez) encourages Sarah (Inde Navarette) to audition for the musical revue at school. Alex Garfin, Emmanuelle Chriqui, Dylan Walsh and Wole Parks also star. The episode was directed by Norma Bailey and written by Kristi Korzec.

Superman & Lois airs on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on The CW, following episodes of The Flash. "Holding the Wrench" will debut on June 1.