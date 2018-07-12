Henry Cavill Reveals Which Superman Story He Wants To Adapt

The Mission: Impossible – Fallout press tour is bringing some Man of Steel chatter out of Henry Cavill, including which Superman story he would like to adapt next.

Cavill opened up recently, revealing which story he hopes to see should a sequel to his 2013 Man of Steel movie come along and it is 2004’s Superman: For Tomorrow. Cavill says the story is “one of my favourite comic books. I would definitely like to tell a story like that.”

Written by Brian Azzarello and pencilled by Jim Lee, the For Tomorrow story begins after one million people are mysteriously wiped away from existence. It becomes Superman’s duty to find out what happened to them, while also dealing with losing his wife Lois Lane to the event. At the same time, he is forced to deal with his own guilt of failing to prevent the disaster from happening, in the first place.

“There’s an opportunity to keep on telling Superman stories, and getting them exactly right,” Cavill told Square Mile. “Showing the things like hope and joy and that wonderful power of his to make people believe in themselves.”

If Man of Steel doesn’t come to life any time soon, the idea of producing it under his own Prometheus Productions (a company Cavill formed with his brother Charlie and close friend Ben Blankenship) is an interesting notion.

“We wanted to create a company which was obviously great at telling stories but was very much running on the lines of integrity and honour and fairness,” Cavill said, echoing sentiments of the DC Comics super hero he has now portrayed on the big screen three times in five years.

Cavill may or may not appear in Shazam!, which is slated for release in early 2019 and will offer up a first look at San Diego Comic Con later this month. His director on Mission: Impossible – Fallout, Christopher McQuarrie, has ideas of his own for a potential Man of Steel sequel, which he has discussed with Cavill.

“Henry Cavill knows what it would be like. We had a a lot of time hanging out on set, and Henry’s a huge fan of Superman,” McQuarrie told ComicBook.com. “I can’t help but talk story to people, so he told me his take on Superman and I thought it was really great, and I gave him my two cents. The tweet you’re referring to is somebody asked ‘Would you do it?’ and I said ‘Hey, they know where to find me.’ Nobody’s asked, but you know…”

Mission: Impossible – Fallout hits theaters on July 27, 2018.