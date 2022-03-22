Superman & Lois Renewed for Season 3

The CW today announced that Superman & Lois will be renewed for a third season. Without making commitments to many of the series seen to be “on the bubble,” the network renewed a number of its top performing series, including the family-focused superhero series. In Superman & Lois, Clark Kent (Tyler Hoechlin) and Lois Lane (Bitsie Tulloch) play the titular heroes, now parents to teenage boys and living at the Kent farm in Smallville. The second season debuted earlier this month, and has centered on the Man of Steel suffering from painful visions while a powerful being smashes its way out of confinement in the ground beneath the Shuster Mines.

Superman & Lois has consistently been one of The CW’s top-performing series in the live ratings. Superman & Lois and Walker, both of which debuted last season, have both been huge success stories for the network, which is co-owned by Warner Bros. and Paramount.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Other series renewed today included the comic book adaptations The Flash and Riverdale and the CBS Studios-backed Walker and Nancy Drew.

There have been recent reports that the two studios are interested in selling The CW. Paramount has Paramount+ and WarnerMedia has HBO Max, and each of those streaming platforms has become a priority for the company. New Warner Bros. TV projects, like Superman & Lois, go to HBO Max rather than being licensed to a competing streamer like Netflix.

In Superman & Lois, after years of facing megalomaniacal supervillains, monsters wreaking havoc on Metropolis, and alien invaders intent on wiping out the human race, the world’s most famous superhero, The Man of Steel aka Clark Kent (Tyler Hoechlin, “Teen Wolf”) and comic books’ most famous journalist, Lois Lane (Elizabeth Tulloch, “Grimm”), come face to face with one of their greatest challenges ever – dealing with all the stress, pressures and complexities that come with being working parents in today’s society.

Complicating the already daunting job of raising two boys, Clark and Lois must also concern themselves with whether or not their sons Jonathan (Jordan Elsass, “Little Fires Everywhere”) and Jordan (Alexander Garfin, “The Peanuts Movie”) could inherit their father’s Kryptonian superpowers as they grow older. Returning to Smallville to handle some Kent family business, Clark and Lois are reacquainted with Lana Lang (Emmanuelle Chriqui, “Entourage”), a local loan officer who also happens to be Clark’s first love, and her Fire Chief husband Kyle Cushing (Erik Valdez, “Graceland”). The adults aren’t the only ones rediscovering old friendships in Smallville as the Kent sons are reacquainted with Lana and Kyle’s rebellious daughter, Sarah (Inde Navarrette, “Wander Darkly”).