Superman & Lois Trailer Reveals Final Episodes of The CW’s Last Arrowverse Series

Superman & Lois is coming to a close, and with it, the Arrowverse as a whole. The CW released the final trailer for the drama series on Tuesday, teasing the series finale on Monday, December 2nd. It promises a lot of action and drama, but plenty of heartfelt goodbyes as well.

The 90-second trailer for the series finale of Superman & Lois begins with Clark Kent (Tyler Hoechlin) asking the meta question: “What do you think Superman and Lois Lane will be remembered for?” Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) proposes: “I’d like to think truth, and justice,” while Clark finishes: “and a better tomorrow.” As promising as that sounds, this will be the last we see of this show and the entire Arrowverse franchise, which began over a decade ago now on The CW. That puts a lot of pressure on this farewell for a lot of fans.

The trailer teases a lot of action between Superman and Lex Luthor (Michael Cudlitz), but it doesn’t settle the cliffhanger from the penultimate episode. Last we saw Superman, he was preoccupied with Doomsday, with nothing left in the tank to contend with Luthor’s power armor. The series also needs to wrap up the story of Clark training his sons to protect the earth alongside him.

End of the Arrowverse Era

Superman & Lois has been almost entirely separate from the rest of the Arrowverse, but it still represents the end of an era for comic book adaptations. The franchise kicked off with Arrow – a grounded melodrama about the vigilante Green Arrow (Stephen Amell), then expanded with The Flash starring Grant Gustin. Things escalated fast from there with Supergirl, the team series Legends of Tomorrow, Black Lightning and Batwoman. These shows had crossovers, backdoor pilots and plenty of long character arcs for fans to sink their teeth into, which was especially welcome as the DCEU was faltering on the big screen.

Superman & Lois was intended to be a big part of this franchise, with Hoechlin and Tulloch introduced in Supergirl during the Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover event. Sadly, the COVID-19 pandemic restricted filming and forced cost-cutting measures, so ultimately the studio decided to leave this show in its own continuity. In the meantime, Arrow ended in 2020 followed by Black Lightning and Supergirl in 2021, Legends of Tomorrow and Batwoman in 2022, and finally, The Flash in 2023. The shared storytelling may have ended there, but the end of Superman & Lois is the real final gasp for this TV franchise.

Superman & Lois comes to an end on Monday, December 2nd at 8 p.m. ET on The CW. The finale will be available to watch the following day on The CW app.