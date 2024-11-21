Superman & Lois: Lois Goes Back to the Beginning in New Exclusive Clip

This week’s episode of Superman & Lois saw Lex Luthor (Michael Cudlitz) take his campaign against the Kents — and specifically Lois Lane (Elizabeth Tulloch) to a new level when he leverages the media and talk show host Gordon Godfrey (Tom Cavanagh) to discredit Lois and make Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) look bad when he broadcasts footage of his fight with him on the streets of Smallville. With it getting harder to catch Luthor for his misdeeds heading into next week’s episode, “To Live and Die Again”, Lois finds herself hitting a wall with her investigation — but fortunately, Clark has the solution. The CW has provided ComicBook with an exclusive clip of next week’s episode and in it, Clark reminds Lois of her own advice for challenging moments: take it back to the beginning. You can check it out for yourself in the video below.

As you can see in the video, Lois feels like they’ve lost but it’s Clark that reminds her that as a team they are unstoppable and then hits her with her own advice: when you hit a wall, trust your gut and retrace your steps and go back to the beginning. It’s just the reminder that Lois needs to take a fresh look at her research. Meanwhile, Clark sets off to help ready their sons for whatever comes next, as Luthor has made it clear they’re targets now, too.

Of course, dealing with the threat of Luthor isn’t the only challenge that the Kent’s are facing. This week’s episode also revealed a devastating truth for Clark when John (Wole Parks) runs some tests and discovers that not only are Clark’s powers slowly fading, but his human heart is behaving, well, like a human heart. It will eventually fail. This news changes quite a bit for the family and gives fans an idea of what working with a human heart is going to be like for the Man of Steel — and how that changes things.

“I think the way he comes back is really interesting because of all of a sudden he has a 60-something-year-old man’s heart — and a human heart — that he’s working with,” Tulloch previously told ComicBook. “So, it’s a different person whose powers are…we don’t know what it’s going to look like [yet].”

Next week’s episode is also the penultimate episode for Superman & Lois and with the series winding down that also means we’re getting closer to the finale that series co-showrunner Brent Fletcher has previously said will be one that leaves fans surprised with how the wrap everything up — and at this point, what that turns out to be is anyone’s guess.

“I don’t think people are going to think we’re ending the show the way that we are,” Fletcher said. “When it ends and the credits come up, they’re going to be surprised.”

Superman & Lois airs Mondays at 8/7c on The CW. “To Live and Die Again” airs November 25th.