Supernatural Star Jensen Ackles Sticking With Warner Bros. TV in New Overall Deal

✖

On the day that the final episodes of Supernatural began airing on The CW, series star Jensen Ackles and his wife Danneel have extended their first-look production deal with Warner Bros. Television. The pair have formed Chaos Machine Productions in signing their overall deal according to The Hollywood Reporter. Former DC executive Renee Reiff, responsible for shepherding shows like iZombie and Lucifer to TV, has joined Chaos Machine and will serve as their head of development. Ackles has appeared on Supernatural for fifteen seasons now and collaborated with WB on some of their DC animated movies as well, voicing Jason Todd/Red Hood.

"Warner Bros. has been my home for the better part of two decades," Ackles said in a statement. "The relationships I have acquired there are some of the finest and most supportive I could have hoped for in this industry. Danneel and I are thrilled for the opportunity to continue to grow as artists and now as a producers under the mentorship and guidance of Peter Roth and the whole WBTV team."

According to the trade, the new deal will see the Ackles' company "develop TV programming for all platforms," which WarnerMedia has no shortage of after launching HBO Max recently. The streaming service functions as a window to every part of their entertainment portfolio featuring content from the likes of HBO, DC Universe, TNT, Adult Swim, Turner Classic Movies, and more in addition to originals.

Ackles has already wrapped up his tenure on Supernatural, with filming on the series finale taking place last month. Following his extended time on the set of Supernatural, the actor walked away from the series with perhaps the biggest flex of a take home prop imaginable: his character's iconic Impala, the family car that the Winchester boys used as their means of transportation in the series.

"As far as taking something on the final day, I will definitely be taking something that I've had my eye on since day one of Supernatural," Ackles told Digital Spy. "But it's okay, I'm not stealing it. I got permission. I begged and begged and pleaded for years, but I finally got it this year. They're going to let me drive home the Impala."

He'll next appear in the third season of Amazon's The Boys as the Captain America-like superhero, Soldier Boy. Though this will mark his next work on television, it seems likely this will be a character that only appears across one season of the series, freeing up Ackles to create and star in his own new series for WBTV in the not-too-distant future.