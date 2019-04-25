First ‘Swamp Thing’ Trailer Released by DC Universe

Despite rumors that the DC Universe original series Swamp Thing is in troubled waters, the first trailer for the project certainly doesn’t give fans any cause for concern. DC and Warner Bros. TV revealed the debut trailer on Tuesday morning, and it delivers the chills and thrills that those who have been reading Swamp Thing for some time have come to expect. You can check it out in the video above!

Unlike Titans and Doom Patrol, Swamp Thing will be more of a straight up horror series, staying true to the tone of the comics. This makes sense, considering James Wan is one of the executive producers. While Wan recently made his mark on the superhero genre with last year’s Aquaman, he has long been a celebrated horror creator, bringing to life franchises like Saw and The Conjuring. Swamp Thing is right up his alley and it shows.

The series follows Abby Arcane (Crystal Reed) as she investigates what seems to be a deadly swamp virus in a small Louisiana town. However, things change when she discovers that the swamp itself holds a few terrifying secrets. As these secrets come to light, Alec Holland (Andy Bean) mysteriously transforms into the Swamp Thing creature (Derek Mears).

Swamp Thing will mostly draw inspiration from Alan Moore’s iconic run, but Wan previously revealed that it would also take some notes from the classic love story Beauty and the Beast.

“It’s a human story,” Wan explained. “Basically, it’s Beauty and the Beast. It’s about this guy struggling to find his humanity as he’s transforming and becoming more and more of a monster.

“[Like Aquaman, Swamp Thing is] another piece of property where I think the source material is amazing, with lots of really fascinating characters.”

The rest of Swamp Thing‘s cast includes Kevin Durand as Floronic Man, Henderson Wade as Matt Cable, Maria Sten as Liz Tremayne, Jeryl Prescott as Madame Xanadu, Ian Ziering as Blue Devil, Will Patton as General Sunderland, and Virginia Madsen as Maria Sunderland.

Swamp Thing debuts on DC Universe on May 31st.

