The Art of The Batman Book Reveals Concept Art From New Film





The Art of The Batman book has revealed some concept art from the film. On the cover of the tome, The Caped Crusader looks out over a bleary landscape of Gotham. It fits with the very solitary tone that Matt Reeves has crafted in the trailers for the movie so far. The Batman captures Bruce Wayne way earlier in his career. So, the solo shots and brooding do make a ton of sense. Clearly, Robert Pattinson’s character doesn’t have it all figured out yet. But, he’s going to have to pull it together to stop Paul Dano’s Riddler before Gotham is put into mortal danger. Inside the book by James Field, fans get an up close and personal look at this interpretation of the bat.

Last year at DC FanDome, Pattinson described what makes this version of the character so interesting.

“For some reason Batman just always stood out as one of the major characters of the 20th century that so many people connected with on such a deep level – and for so many different reasons,” Pattinson said. “The first conversation with Matt [Reeves] I had about it, I just knew there was something radically different from anything we’d seen in Batman movies before… Right from the beginning there’s a desperation to him. He’s really working out this rage. All the fights seem very personal… He wants to inflict his kind of justice. He’s just compelled to do it. There is no other option.”

Here’s how Abrams Books describes the title.

“THE ART OF THE BATMAN is the official behind-the-scenes illustrated tie-in book to the highly anticipated film The Batman by Matt Reeves (Cloverfield, Dawn of the Planet of the Apes, War for the Planet of the Apes), coming to theaters March 4, 2022. The Batman stars Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne/The Batman, Zoë Kravitz as Selina Kyle/Catwoman, Paul Dano as Edward Nashton/ The Riddler, Colin Farrell as Oswald Cobblepot/The Penguin, Jeffrey Wright as Lieutenant James Gordon, Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth, and John Turturro as Carmine Falcone.”

“Two years of stalking the streets as The Batman, striking fear into the hearts of criminals, has led Bruce Wayne deep into the shadows of Gotham City. As the evidence surrounding a series of crimes begins to lead closer to home and the scale of the perpetrator’s plans becomes clear, Batman must forge new relationships, unmask the culprit, and bring justice to the abuse of power and corruption that has long plagued Gotham City.”

