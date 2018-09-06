Batman Star Ben Affleck Takes Breaks From Rehab to Workout

While fans eagerly wait for news regarding DC Comics’ next Batman movie, many people paying close attention to Ben Affleck‘s personal life with hopes of finding out if he’s returning to the Bat Cave.

Affleck is currently in rehab, getting treatment for alcohol abuse after his wife Jennifer Garner staged an intervention. But the actor took a break to hit the gym, getting back into the shape that Justice League fans would recognize, according to TMZ.

Videos by ComicBook.com

But even if Affleck is hitting the gym for another Hollywood comeback, his time as Bruce Wayne might be in jeopardy. A recent report from the Wrap indicates that the insurance liability might be too great for Warner Bros., which would force them to look for a different actor to play the part.

“More than likely the studio will replace him because the insurance costs are going to go through the roof,” an unnamed source told the Wrap.

It seems like production is getting ready to pick up in the next few months on the film, with director and writer Matt Reeves closing in on completion of a script.

“We are working on getting our draft [in] the next couple weeks,” Reeves said at the TCA’s last month.. “Right now, my head is totally into the script. Right now, I’m going to be leaving here to go back to work on the script.”

“I’ve talked about making it a very point of view noir-driven definitive Batman story in which he is investigating a particular case and that takes us out into the world of Gotham,” Reeves said. “I went on a deep dive again revisiting all my favorite comics. Those all inform by osmosis. There’s no continuation of the [Christopher] Nolan films. It’s very much trying to find a way to do this as something that for me is going to be definitively Batman and new and cool.”

Warner Bros. has shifted gears on the project after first bringing Affleck in for Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. The actor was coming off of two hit films with Argo and The Town, and was going to followup by writing, directing, producing, and starring in a Batman movie. He since stepped away from writing and directing duties, replaced by Reeves.

Justice League storyboard artist and DC animated director Jay Oliva recently spoke about Affleck’s version of the script with high praise.

“The original Affleck script was the best Batman script I’ve ever read,” Oliva said on Twitter. “Ben had a kick ass story and I believe that the audience and fans would have loved it.”

Hopefully the project can get back on track and, more importantly, Affleck can get healthy for his own family.