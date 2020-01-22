The Batman: Colin Farrell Says His Kids Are Sick of Him Playing a Villain

Matt Reeves’ The Batman will soon begin production, and fans are incredibly eager to catch the Dark Knight on the big screen once again. The new film is set to star Robert Pattinson in the titular role and features Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman and Paul Dano as the Riddler. Earlier this month, Reeves confirmed that Colin Farrell would also be joining the team as the Penguin. Recently, Farrell paid a visit to The Ellen Show and discussed his upcoming role. Not only did the actor reveal he starts working on the movie in about two weeks, but he shared that his kids aren’t too excited about him being in the movie because he’s already played enough bad guys.

“Your kids must be happy that you’re in Batman,” Ellen asked.

“No, they’re sick of me being a bad guy,” Farrell groaned. “Which, apparently, reading between the lines, leads me to believe that they think I’m okay.”

You can check out the full interview in the video above where the actor also shared the hilarious story of watching It with his eight-year-old son.

Previously, Reeves confirmed The Batman would follow Pattinson’s Bruce Wayne/Batman as the world’s greatest detective. According to the Cloverfield alum, it’ll be the closest thing to a noir-driven tale we’ve seen of the Caped Crusader.

“It’s very much a point of view-driven, noir Batman tale,” Reeves said to the Hollywood Reporter. “It’s told very squarely on his shoulders, and I hope it’s going to be a story that will be thrilling but also emotional. It’s more Batman in his detective mode than we’ve seen in the films. The comics have a history of that. He’s supposed to be the world’s greatest detective, and that’s not necessarily been a part of what the movies have been. I’d love this to be one where when we go on that journey of tracking down the criminals and trying to solve a crime, it’s going to allow his character to have an arc so that he can go through a transformation.”

The Batman hits theaters June 25, 2021. Other upcoming DC movies include Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) on February 7th, Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5th, The Suicide Squad on August 6, 2021, Black Adam on December 22, 2021, Shazam! 2 on April 1, 2022, The Flash on July 1, 2022, and Aquaman 2 on December 16, 2022.